OG: Makers Drop Emraan Hashmi's First Look from Pawan Kalyan Starrer on His Birthday

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his south movie debut with OG, which stars Pawan Kalyan. The makers of OG on the special occasion of his 45th birthday shared Emraan's first look from the film. Hashmi, who rose to fame with Hindi films like Murder, Jannat, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, will portray the antagonist opposite Kalyan in the Telugu film.

Sharing the first look poster, makers wrote: "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU… @therealemraan. Couldn’t imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG 💥 #TheyCallHimOG" In the poster, Hashmi can be seen lighting a cigarette. The actor looks rugged with a cut mark on his forehead. Makers also dropped his charaater name in the film, calling him the deadliest Omi Bhau.

Talking about the film, Hashmi expressed excitement over his debut role in a South Indian film. "I am very eager to embark on this new path in the South Indian film business with OG. The film has a powerful and captivating narrative, and it provides me with a tough role. I am excited to work with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir, and the entire team, and I am convinced that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the viewers," the actor said in a statement.

OG, written and directed by Sujeeth, is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film was shot in Mumbai, however, the unit will now relocate to Hyderabad to complete the remaining section of the project. Apart from Emraan and Pawan, the movie features Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy.

