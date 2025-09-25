ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Highlights: 5 Standout Moments From Pawan Kalyan's Action Spectacle That Made Fans Scream In Theatres

OG Movie Highlights: Power Star Rules With Style, Action, and Thaman's Music ( Photo: Film Poster )

Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST

Hyderabad: The gangster drama They Call Him OG by Power Star Pawan Kalyan has finally released in cinemas. Directed by Sujeeth, it has received great applause from Pawan's die-hard fans, and overwhelming support and praise from film goers and critics on social media. While the film has several unforgettable moments, there are five major highlights that everyone is talking about. 1. Pawan Kalyan's Grand Entry The film opens with an intriguing animated prologue in Japan around the 1940s. We see the story of Ojas Gambheera, the lone samurai who escapes a massacre by the Yakuza. Soon after, the narrative shifts to India, where a young Ojas meets Satya Dada on a ship. But the moment that shakes theatres is Pawan Kalyan's entry as the older Ojas. He arrives wielding a katana sword, in a sequence that fans say rivals even the scale of KGF. The buildup, background score, and heroic elevations have been designed for maximum goosebumps. For fans, this entry is a reminder of why Pawan Kalyan is celebrated as the "Power Star." 2. Thaman's Explosive Background Score Music director Thaman has delivered one of his best works in OG. The background score is being hailed as next-level compared to recent Telugu films. He has moved away from his usual style and given the film a soundscape that feels fresh, powerful, and emotional. From Pawan's entry to the action sequences, Thaman's music elevates every moment.