OG Highlights: 5 Standout Moments From Pawan Kalyan's Action Spectacle That Made Fans Scream In Theatres

OG Movie Highlights: Power Star Rules With Style, Action, and Thaman's Music
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: The gangster drama They Call Him OG by Power Star Pawan Kalyan has finally released in cinemas. Directed by Sujeeth, it has received great applause from Pawan's die-hard fans, and overwhelming support and praise from film goers and critics on social media. While the film has several unforgettable moments, there are five major highlights that everyone is talking about.

1. Pawan Kalyan's Grand Entry

The film opens with an intriguing animated prologue in Japan around the 1940s. We see the story of Ojas Gambheera, the lone samurai who escapes a massacre by the Yakuza. Soon after, the narrative shifts to India, where a young Ojas meets Satya Dada on a ship. But the moment that shakes theatres is Pawan Kalyan's entry as the older Ojas. He arrives wielding a katana sword, in a sequence that fans say rivals even the scale of KGF. The buildup, background score, and heroic elevations have been designed for maximum goosebumps. For fans, this entry is a reminder of why Pawan Kalyan is celebrated as the "Power Star."

2. Thaman's Explosive Background Score

Music director Thaman has delivered one of his best works in OG. The background score is being hailed as next-level compared to recent Telugu films. He has moved away from his usual style and given the film a soundscape that feels fresh, powerful, and emotional. From Pawan's entry to the action sequences, Thaman's music elevates every moment.

3. The Interval Block And Police Station Sequence

The interval block has become one of the most talked-about sequences in the film. The police station fight is an absolute highlight. Full of stylish action, there was Pawan's unrivaled swag, and enough cinematic moments to have the audience continuing clapping throughout the interval. Director Sujeeth has handled this sequence with precision, using both drama and action to give a perfect high point at the interval.

4. Stylish Action And Hero Elevations

OG is not just a gangster drama - it is a full-blown action spectacle. The fights have been choreographed to showcase Pawan Kalyan's style and energy at their peak. Whether it is the katana duels or the long climax battle, the action feels raw, powerful, and cinematic. Sujeeth has taken care to design elevations that please fans and also make Pawan's Ojas Gambhira look larger than life. Many viewers feel this is one of the best action portrayals of Pawan's career.

5. The Sujeeth Cinematic Universe (SCU) Link

One of the biggest surprises comes with Sujeeth confirming that OG is part of his newly planned "SCU" (Sujeeth Cinematic Universe). In his note before release, the director hinted that this is only the beginning, and that more films in this universe will follow. The climax also contains a small link with Prabhas' Saaho, fuelling theories that both films exist in the same world. This revelation has sparked excitement, as fans are already wondering how Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambhira will connect with other characters in the SCU.

Final Word

They Call Him OG is more than just another gangster action film - it is a celebration of Pawan Kalyan. With his majestic entry, Thaman's thundering score, larger-than-life action, and the exciting cinematic universe tease, the film delivers a mass feast for fans.

