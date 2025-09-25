ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Targets Rs 150 Cr Worldwide Opening With Record Breaking Premiere Numbers And Advance Sales

Pawan Kalyan's OG is set for a record-breaking opening with predictions crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide.

OG Box Office Prediction: Powerstar Set for His Biggest Opener Yet
OG Box Office Prediction: Powerstar Set for His Biggest Opener Yet (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 9:11 AM IST

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen with his much-awaited gangster action drama They Call Him OG or simply OG. The film released in theatres on September 25 after midnight premieres, and early numbers suggest it is heading towards a record-shattering opening day worldwide.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

Advance sales for OG have been nothing short of phenomenal. Trade portal Sacnilk reports the film crossed Rs 90–98 crore in worldwide pre-sales, with India contributing around Rs 60–65 crore and overseas markets adding another Rs 30–33 crore. North America alone has contributed more than Rs 22.5 crore from premieres, breaking multiple records for Telugu cinema.

With this momentum, OG has already become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener ever, surpassing his earlier best, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 67 crore worldwide on opening day). Trade experts believe the film has every chance of comfortably breaching the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide on day 1, a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian films.

Paid Premiere Collections

The craze was visible even before the official release. On September 24, OG had paid premieres in India, grossing more than Rs 16 crore, overtaking Pawan Kalyan's own record set by Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 15 crore).

First-Day Collections: Early Estimates

As per early live updates by Sacnilk, OG earned around Rs 7.8 crore net in India (all languages) by morning of day 1. These are not final numbers but point towards a huge surge by the end of the day.

With the exceptional advance ticket sales and filling theaters, experts predict the film will finish its first day with a gross of Rs 150 crore plus worldwide, and could also enter the top five Indian cinema openers of all time. If this pace continues, OG may even surpass Pawan Kalyan's lifetime grosser Bheemla Nayak (Rs 158.5 crore) in just two days.

The Film At A Glance

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a stylish gangster saga starring Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after ten years to settle scores with another crime boss, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. It is backed by DVV Entertainment and combines Pawan Kalyan's stature as a star with big action, visuals, and Thaman's ferocious score.

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

