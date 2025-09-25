OG Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Targets Rs 150 Cr Worldwide Opening With Record Breaking Premiere Numbers And Advance Sales
Pawan Kalyan's OG is set for a record-breaking opening with predictions crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2025 at 9:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen with his much-awaited gangster action drama They Call Him OG or simply OG. The film released in theatres on September 25 after midnight premieres, and early numbers suggest it is heading towards a record-shattering opening day worldwide.
Record-Breaking Advance Bookings
Advance sales for OG have been nothing short of phenomenal. Trade portal Sacnilk reports the film crossed Rs 90–98 crore in worldwide pre-sales, with India contributing around Rs 60–65 crore and overseas markets adding another Rs 30–33 crore. North America alone has contributed more than Rs 22.5 crore from premieres, breaking multiple records for Telugu cinema.
With this momentum, OG has already become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener ever, surpassing his earlier best, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 67 crore worldwide on opening day). Trade experts believe the film has every chance of comfortably breaching the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide on day 1, a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian films.
FIRE STORM RESPONSE in the USA 🇺🇸🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 25, 2025
One Name… One Rage… POWER STAR ❤️🔥#TheyCallHimOG #BlockbusterOG pic.twitter.com/b8a8tcoev8
Paid Premiere Collections
The craze was visible even before the official release. On September 24, OG had paid premieres in India, grossing more than Rs 16 crore, overtaking Pawan Kalyan's own record set by Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 15 crore).
𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑’𝐒 #𝐎𝐆 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐍𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) September 25, 2025
𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 $𝟑 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍+ 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 💥
𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐎𝐆… 𝐎𝐆…… pic.twitter.com/duLH708fy3
First-Day Collections: Early Estimates
As per early live updates by Sacnilk, OG earned around Rs 7.8 crore net in India (all languages) by morning of day 1. These are not final numbers but point towards a huge surge by the end of the day.
#OG is an absolute firestorm 🔥 Every bit packed with madness!— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 24, 2025
The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible.
Interval and Police Station blocks… pure goosebumps, high moments everywhere! The swag, the attitude… Powerstar… pic.twitter.com/YgAO57cuo2
With the exceptional advance ticket sales and filling theaters, experts predict the film will finish its first day with a gross of Rs 150 crore plus worldwide, and could also enter the top five Indian cinema openers of all time. If this pace continues, OG may even surpass Pawan Kalyan's lifetime grosser Bheemla Nayak (Rs 158.5 crore) in just two days.
OGGGGGGGGGGGGGG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/47Mr1vN8RN— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 24, 2025
The Film At A Glance
Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a stylish gangster saga starring Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after ten years to settle scores with another crime boss, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. It is backed by DVV Entertainment and combines Pawan Kalyan's stature as a star with big action, visuals, and Thaman's ferocious score.
Read More