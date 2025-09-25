ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Targets Rs 150 Cr Worldwide Opening With Record Breaking Premiere Numbers And Advance Sales

Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is back on the big screen with his much-awaited gangster action drama They Call Him OG or simply OG. The film released in theatres on September 25 after midnight premieres, and early numbers suggest it is heading towards a record-shattering opening day worldwide.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

Advance sales for OG have been nothing short of phenomenal. Trade portal Sacnilk reports the film crossed Rs 90–98 crore in worldwide pre-sales, with India contributing around Rs 60–65 crore and overseas markets adding another Rs 30–33 crore. North America alone has contributed more than Rs 22.5 crore from premieres, breaking multiple records for Telugu cinema.

With this momentum, OG has already become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener ever, surpassing his earlier best, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Rs 67 crore worldwide on opening day). Trade experts believe the film has every chance of comfortably breaching the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide on day 1, a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian films.