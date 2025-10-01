ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 237 Cr Globally Despite Facing Decline

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's latest action-thriller, They Call Him OG, remains rock-steady at the box office, although the collections start to slow down. The Sujeeth-directed film, which arrived on its opening day with record-breaking figures, has reached another milestone with its six-day collections.

OG Box Office Collection Day 6

They Call Him OG swept into cinemas with a record opening, amassing more than Rs 90 crore on its first day. But the pace plummeted sharply the following day, with collections dipping by almost 71% on Friday, netting around Rs 18 crore. The weekend performance was steady but no match for the spectacular opening.

The film experienced another decline on Monday, recording amounts of Rs 7.4 crore, which is a 60% drop. On Tuesday (Day 6), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 154.85 crore.

Occupancy Rates

The film's occupancy remained modest on Tuesday with an overall 19.10% across Telugu states. Here's a breakdown of the Day 6 theatre occupancy in Telugu (2D):

Morning Shows: 13.41%