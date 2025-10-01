OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 237 Cr Globally Despite Facing Decline
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG crosses Rs 237 crore worldwide by Day 6, despite steady declines and tough competition ahead.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan's latest action-thriller, They Call Him OG, remains rock-steady at the box office, although the collections start to slow down. The Sujeeth-directed film, which arrived on its opening day with record-breaking figures, has reached another milestone with its six-day collections.
OG Box Office Collection Day 6
They Call Him OG swept into cinemas with a record opening, amassing more than Rs 90 crore on its first day. But the pace plummeted sharply the following day, with collections dipping by almost 71% on Friday, netting around Rs 18 crore. The weekend performance was steady but no match for the spectacular opening.
The film experienced another decline on Monday, recording amounts of Rs 7.4 crore, which is a 60% drop. On Tuesday (Day 6), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 154.85 crore.
Occupancy Rates
The film's occupancy remained modest on Tuesday with an overall 19.10% across Telugu states. Here's a breakdown of the Day 6 theatre occupancy in Telugu (2D):
Morning Shows: 13.41%
Afternoon Shows: 19.92%
Evening Shows: 20.30%
Night Shows: 22.76%
Worldwide Collections
Globally, They Call Him OG has already made a strong mark. As per Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 237.3 crore globally, of which Rs 176.8 crore was grossed in India and Rs 60.5 crore in foreign countries.
Tough Competition From Upcoming Releases
Although the movie has done quite well so far, next week can be tough. On October 2, Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release, which can affect OG's box office journey. In Bollywood, however, OG has already managed to outperform films like Homebound. More upcoming releases, such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, are also expected to heat up the competition.
About They Call Him OG
They Call Him OG is a Telugu action-crime drama featuring Pawan Kalyan as a retired gangster who resurfaces in Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long absence to confront his old nemesis, crime lord Omi Bhau. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
