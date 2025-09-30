ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Earns Its Lowest But Inches Towards Rs 150 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's latest action entertainer, They Call Him OG, continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie opened to record-breaking numbers and has been running steadily despite expected weekday drops. On its fifth day, the movie saw its lowest ever single-day collection but its overall run has been impressive.

OG Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG collected an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to Rs 147.70 crore. While the numbers dipped compared to its weekend performance, the film is now inching close to the Rs 150 crore milestone in India.

On the global front, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has already grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide in its first weekend. With the Dasara festival around the corner, trade analysts and viewers are hopeful for yet another spike in collections in next few days.

Occupancy Rates

Despite being a weekday, the film recorded decent occupancy across theatres. On Monday, They Call Him OG registered an overall 18.34% occupancy in Telugu states.

Morning Shows: 13.24%