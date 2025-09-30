OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Earns Its Lowest But Inches Towards Rs 150 Cr Mark
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG crosses Rs 147 crore in India by Day 5, with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attending a special Hyderabad screening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's latest action entertainer, They Call Him OG, continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie opened to record-breaking numbers and has been running steadily despite expected weekday drops. On its fifth day, the movie saw its lowest ever single-day collection but its overall run has been impressive.
OG Box Office Collection Day 5
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG collected an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Monday, taking its domestic total to Rs 147.70 crore. While the numbers dipped compared to its weekend performance, the film is now inching close to the Rs 150 crore milestone in India.
On the global front, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has already grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide in its first weekend. With the Dasara festival around the corner, trade analysts and viewers are hopeful for yet another spike in collections in next few days.
Occupancy Rates
Despite being a weekday, the film recorded decent occupancy across theatres. On Monday, They Call Him OG registered an overall 18.34% occupancy in Telugu states.
Morning Shows: 13.24%
Afternoon Shows: 19.03%
Evening Shows: 19.24%
Night Shows: 21.83%
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Watch OG Screening
Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha, joined Pawan Kalyan for a special screening at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The screening was also attended by Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durga Tej, Akira Nandan, and Aadhya.
Pawan Kalyan had reportedly been battling viral fever and bronchitis ahead of the film's release. His recovery allowed him to join the screening with his family.
Exclusive Visuals From #OG Special Show...— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) September 29, 2025
మెగా ఫ్యామిలీకి సంబంధించి ఇది బెస్ట్ మూమెంట్ అనుకోవచ్చు. ఫ్యామిలీ అంతా ఇలా కలిసి సినిమా చూడటం.#MegaFamily #TheyCallHimOG pic.twitter.com/RzGxi4U38Z
About They Call Him OG
The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. It features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade to take on his rival, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles.
