OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Crosses Rs 140 Cr In India

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, collected over Rs 140 crore on Day 4 in India and crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide.

OG Box Office Collection Day 4
OG Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: Film poster)
Published : September 29, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG, has maintained a strong hold at the box office even though its collections sank a bit after its record-breaking opening day. The action entertainer, directed by Sujeeth, has now crossed major milestones both in India and overseas, making it one of the biggest successes of the year.

OG Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned an estimated Rs 18.50 crore on its fourth day (Sunday, September 28) in India. With this, the overall domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 140.20 crore. The film has remained largely stable despite changes in numbers over the weekend, with steady audiences in cinemas.

Occupancy Rates On Sunday

The Telugu version of the movie had a healthy 39.14% overall occupancy in cinemas on Sunday. Here's how the figures read at different shows:

Morning Shows: 32.79%

Afternoon Shows: 52.37%

Evening Shows: 40.72%

Night Shows: 30.67%

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection

Overseas markets have also contributed significantly to the film's earnings. They Call Him OG has collected approximately Rs 60 crore globally. This takes its total worldwide gross beyond Rs 200 crore, making it Pawan Kalyan's first film to achieve this landmark.

Competition Ahead

The film currently enjoys a free run in the Telugu market, with no major local releases lined up this week. The only competition could come from the dubbed Telugu version of Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit, starring Rishab Shetty. But with OG running high in theatres, it is expected to continue its strong run in the coming days.

About They Call Him OG

The movie is about the character gangster Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, played by Pawan Kalyan. Set in the violent underworld of 1990s Mumbai, the movie is about OG and his encounters with Hashmi's menacing gangs. The action thriller also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

Released globally on September 25, the movie has got mixed reviews but is riding high on Pawan Kalyan's star power and strong audience turnout.

