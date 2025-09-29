ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Crosses Rs 140 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG, has maintained a strong hold at the box office even though its collections sank a bit after its record-breaking opening day. The action entertainer, directed by Sujeeth, has now crossed major milestones both in India and overseas, making it one of the biggest successes of the year.

OG Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned an estimated Rs 18.50 crore on its fourth day (Sunday, September 28) in India. With this, the overall domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 140.20 crore. The film has remained largely stable despite changes in numbers over the weekend, with steady audiences in cinemas.

Occupancy Rates On Sunday

The Telugu version of the movie had a healthy 39.14% overall occupancy in cinemas on Sunday. Here's how the figures read at different shows:

Morning Shows: 32.79%

Afternoon Shows: 52.37%