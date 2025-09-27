OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Despite Drop After Record-Breaking Opening
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG crosses Rs 100 crore despite a drop on Day 2, after registering 2025's biggest Indian film opening.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 27, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: They Call Him OG (also called OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is continuing its sensational run at the box office. The gangster action drama, directed by Sujeeth, created a storm on its release day by registering the biggest Indian film opening of 2025. The film hit theatres on September 25 and went past superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie.
OG Box Office Collection Day 2
After a record-breaking start, They Call Him OG witnessed a noticeable dip in earnings on Day 2, Friday, September 26. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 19.25 crore net in India on its second day. Despite the fall, the film comfortably entered the Rs 100 crore club within just two days of release, with its India total now standing at Rs 104 crore net. The Sujeeth directorial thus becomes one of the fastest Telugu films to achieve this milestone.
Occupancy Rates
On Friday, the Telugu version of OG recorded an overall 41.57% occupancy across theatres in India. The movie showed strong traction in night and evening shows, with figures increasing later in the day.
Morning Shows: 32.60%
Afternoon Shows: 38.42%
Evening Shows: 43.45%
Night Shows: 51.79%
OG Worldwide Box Office Collection
Globally, the gangster action thriller has also created waves. On Day 1, They Call Him OG grossed Rs 144 crore worldwide, surpassing Prabhas' Saaho (Rs 130 crore) and competing closely with Jr NTR's Devara and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, both of which opened at around Rs 142 crore.
#OG WW DAY -1 ₹ 154 CR GROSS— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 26, 2025
Biggest Opening for a Indian Film in 2025#PawanKalyan Career Biggest As well. #TheyCallHimOG
A film trade analyst wrote in a post on X: "#OG WW DAY -1 ₹ 154 CR GROSS. Biggest Opening for an Indian Film in 2025. #PawanKalyan Career Biggest As well."
About They Call Him OG
They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster who resurfaces in Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to take on rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
The buzz surrounding the release was boosted by the fact that this could be Pawan Kalyan's last film for some time, since the actor-turned-politician is currently holding the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and is likely to switch his focus to his political career.
