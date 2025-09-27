ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Despite Drop After Record-Breaking Opening

Hyderabad: They Call Him OG (also called OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is continuing its sensational run at the box office. The gangster action drama, directed by Sujeeth, created a storm on its release day by registering the biggest Indian film opening of 2025. The film hit theatres on September 25 and went past superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie.

OG Box Office Collection Day 2

After a record-breaking start, They Call Him OG witnessed a noticeable dip in earnings on Day 2, Friday, September 26. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 19.25 crore net in India on its second day. Despite the fall, the film comfortably entered the Rs 100 crore club within just two days of release, with its India total now standing at Rs 104 crore net. The Sujeeth directorial thus becomes one of the fastest Telugu films to achieve this milestone.

Occupancy Rates

On Friday, the Telugu version of OG recorded an overall 41.57% occupancy across theatres in India. The movie showed strong traction in night and evening shows, with figures increasing later in the day.

Morning Shows: 32.60%

Afternoon Shows: 38.42%