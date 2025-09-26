ETV Bharat / entertainment

OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener With Over Rs 90 Cr

Hyderabad: They Call Him OG (or OG), starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, hit theatres on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema.

According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, OG collected a massive Rs 90.25 crore net in India on day 1, including paid premieres. This makes it the biggest opening for any Indian film in 2025 so far. Pawan Kalyan's last release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, had opened with Rs 34 crore. With this, OG has set a new benchmark for the actor's career.

Overseas Premieres

The film has been equally sensational overseas. In North America, OG collected over $3.1 million (Rs 26 crore) just from premieres. DVV Entertainments, the producers of the film, proudly shared on X: "Highest Premiere grosser for Pawan Kalyan in North America: 3,138,337 plus dollars. It's POWERSTAR's festival of MASS HYSTERIA rewriting history 🤙🏻🤙🏻 #OG has stamped its dominance as the ALL TIME RECORD INDIA PREMIERES GROSSER 💥💥"