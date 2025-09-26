OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener With Over Rs 90 Cr
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG opened to Rs 90.25 crore in India, setting 2025's biggest box office record.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: They Call Him OG (or OG), starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, hit theatres on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema.
According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, OG collected a massive Rs 90.25 crore net in India on day 1, including paid premieres. This makes it the biggest opening for any Indian film in 2025 so far. Pawan Kalyan's last release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, had opened with Rs 34 crore. With this, OG has set a new benchmark for the actor's career.
Overseas Premieres
The film has been equally sensational overseas. In North America, OG collected over $3.1 million (Rs 26 crore) just from premieres. DVV Entertainments, the producers of the film, proudly shared on X: "Highest Premiere grosser for Pawan Kalyan in North America: 3,138,337 plus dollars. It's POWERSTAR's festival of MASS HYSTERIA rewriting history 🤙🏻🤙🏻 #OG has stamped its dominance as the ALL TIME RECORD INDIA PREMIERES GROSSER 💥💥"
The production house also highlighted the UK numbers, posting: "The Box office destructor is on a hunt 🐆 #TheyCallHimOG UK Premieres reported gross at $175K+…. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BlockbusterOG"
Worldwide Collection
With Rs 90.25 crore in India and strong overseas premieres, OG is expected to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide on its first day. This would place the film in the list of the top 10 biggest Indian film openings of all time.
Records Broken
The Pawan Kalyan starrer has already beaten the opening day numbers of other big 2025 films. Rajinikanth's Coolie opened with Rs 65 crore, while Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava made Rs 31 crore and Saiyaara managed Rs 21.5 crore. OG's thunderous start has left all of them behind.
About The Film
They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as gangster Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a decade to confront rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. Backed by DVV Entertainments, the banner behind RRR, OG brings together top technicians like cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, with editing by Navin Nooli.
