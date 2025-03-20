ETV Bharat / entertainment

Officer on Duty Hits OTT: Kunchacko Boban's Gripping Police Drama Available in Multiple Languages

Kunchacko Boban's gripping crime thriller Officer on Duty is now available on OTT. The film on crime, investigation, and psychological challenges, is a major hit.

Kunchacko Boban's gripping crime thriller Officer on Duty
Kunchacko Boban's gripping crime thriller Officer on Duty
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

Hyderabad: The box office hit Malayalam action thriller Officer on Duty featuring Kunchacko Boban in the leading role has finally arrived on OTT. Directed by debutant Jithu Ashraf, this gripping crime drama has caught eyeballs for its riveting storyline and Boban's compelling performance. The film deals with crime, investigation, and the mental burden on law enforcement officers and presents the nuances between right and wrong.

Officer on Duty revolves around Harishankar, a tough police inspector who has been demoted to the post of Circle Inspector. As he investigates a counterfeit jewellery racket run by Chandrababu, he unravels a terrifying chain of horrific and violent crimes which are connected to a tragedy in his own past. Boban's portrayal of Harishankar has been well received, with the actor stating that this role marks his career's best performance.

Alongside Boban, the film presents an excellent ensemble, featuring actors such as Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Aadukalam Naren, and Aishwarya Raj, who further elevate the film. Apart from the stunning performances, the film also earned recognition for its technical aspects.

Despite a successful run at the Malayalam box office, Officer on Duty could not replicate the same momentum in Telugu and Tamil. However, now with its digital release on OTT giant Netflix on March 20, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, it will be interesting to see how it resonates with digital audiences. Moreover, the subtitles in English will certainly allow it to reach a wider audience.

