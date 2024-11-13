ETV Bharat / entertainment

Odisha's Trishna Ray Crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024; State's Former CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Best Wishes

Odisha's Trishna Ray, a KIIT University student, wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 in South Africa, celebrating her perseverance and making her state and country proud.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Trishna Ray, a 19-year-old student from KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024, marking a proud moment for India on the global stage.

The prestigious pageant, held in Kimberley, South Africa, from November 1 to 9, saw ten finalists competing from countries including Peru, South Africa, Brazil, Kenya, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Among this diverse group of contestants, Ms Ray's talent and grace helped her claim the crown, with Peru's Anne Thorsen and Namibia's Precious Andre named first and second runner-up, respectively.

Ms Ray, who is studying fashion technology at KIIT, is the daughter of Colonel Dillip Kumar Ray and Rajashree Ray. Her journey to this achievement, however, was not without obstacles; she previously faced challenges, including missing opportunities to compete in Colombia and the Dominican Republic due to visa complications. Yet, her perseverance ultimately led to her victory in South Africa.

Following her win, Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT University, extended warm congratulations, highlighting how Ms Ray's determination and resilience made her win especially meaningful. Odisha's former Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, also celebrated her success on social media, tweeting, "Congratulate #Odisha’s Trishna Ray on being crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 in Kimberley, South Africa. May she scale new heights in her career and make our state proud. Wish her the best for the future."

Ms Ray first emerged in the spotlight after winning the Miss Teen Universe India title on April 13 last year. KIIT University posted a congratulatory message on its website, acknowledging the challenges she overcame and highlighting her achievement as a source of pride for both Odisha and India.

