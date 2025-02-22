Odela 2 Teaser Launch At Maha Kumbh: Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Naga Sadhvi in Supernatural Thriller

Hyderabad: The makers of the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2 unveiled the film's teaser today at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The event was attended by Tamannaah, director Ashok Teja, producer Madhu, music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, and writer Sampath Nandi. Odela 2 is set in the village of Odela, focusing on its culture, heritage, and traditions. The village has a deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, who protects its people from evil forces. As the teaser hints, the film explores how divine power rises to restore faith when evil returns.

The one-minute and 52-second teaser offers a glimpse into the intense drama, where faith is challenged. Tamannaah appears intense, dressed as a Sadhu with thick strands of hair, holding a sacred stick in one hand and a Damaru in the other. She also wears a yellow blob on her forehead, with a saffron tilak. Based on the teaser, Tamannaah seems to be battling a powerful evil force — one that claims to control the five elements: water, fire, air, earth, and sky. The teaser largely intrigues with a powerful background score by Ajaneesh Loknath, but Tamannaah does not have any dialogue.

Director Ashok Teja revealed that Tamannaah plays the role of a Naga Sadhvi, a first for her. He explained that the role, which embodies both Shiva and Shakti, was something completely new and exciting for the diva who has aced glamorous roles. Ashik also shared that Tamannaah had limited preparation time. The actor, however, studied the body language of several Sadhus, which helped her transform for the role.

Odela 2 is a sequel to the successful Odela Railway Station, a film created by Sampath Nandi. Produced by D. Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the film is set for a nationwide theatrical release soon.

The first Odela film was a crime thriller, while the sequel is a supernatural thriller. Written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie is produced under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan S.

The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.