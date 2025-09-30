ETV Bharat / entertainment

October 2025 Theatrical Releases: Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma & More To Hit Screens Next Month

Hyderabad: October 2025 is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for moviegoers in India. Theatres are set to welcome a diverse range of films - from action sequels and mythological thrillers to comedy horrors, love stories, and even a major Hollywood re-release. The festive season promises that this October will be a full-on entertainment month with films for every mood and genre. Below is a curated list of the eagerly awaited movies this month.

1. Avatar: The Way of Water (3D Re-release)

Release Date: October 2, 2025

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is coming back to theatres in a special one-week 3D re-release. The re-release comes just before the December release of its sequel so that the audience can see Pandora's world on the big screen one more time.

First released in December 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water broke records and emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India as well as gaining international recognition. The film also won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

2. Kantara Chapter 1

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the eagerly awaited movies of 2025. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the film also has Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

With the massive success of the first instalment, expectations are sky-high for this prequel-style narrative. Audiences are eager to witness Shetty reprise his captivating role and explore more of the mystical world that the film set up.

3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release Date: October 2, 2025