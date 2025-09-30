October 2025 Theatrical Releases: Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma & More To Hit Screens Next Month
October 2025 promises an interesting lineup with Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thamma, and more films releasing this festive season.
Hyderabad: October 2025 is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for moviegoers in India. Theatres are set to welcome a diverse range of films - from action sequels and mythological thrillers to comedy horrors, love stories, and even a major Hollywood re-release. The festive season promises that this October will be a full-on entertainment month with films for every mood and genre. Below is a curated list of the eagerly awaited movies this month.
1. Avatar: The Way of Water (3D Re-release)
Release Date: October 2, 2025
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is coming back to theatres in a special one-week 3D re-release. The re-release comes just before the December release of its sequel so that the audience can see Pandora's world on the big screen one more time.
First released in December 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water broke records and emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India as well as gaining international recognition. The film also won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.
2. Kantara Chapter 1
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the eagerly awaited movies of 2025. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, the film also has Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.
With the massive success of the first instalment, expectations are sky-high for this prequel-style narrative. Audiences are eager to witness Shetty reprise his captivating role and explore more of the mystical world that the film set up.
3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Release Date: October 2, 2025
The romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is clashing at the box office with Kantara Chapter 1. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, this movie features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
Varun Dhawan recently addressed the box office clash, stating, "Kantara is a very big film, and the first one was amazing. Both films are very different, and there's more than enough space for all kinds of films."
While Kantara leans toward mythological grandeur, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari offers family-friendly humour and festive energy, giving audiences plenty of variety this Gandhi Jayanti.
4. Vampires Saga
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Vampires Saga, directed by Zuber K Khan, is a Hindi supernatural drama, which combines campus life with horror elements, telling the story of a vampire coven concealed inside a college.
The story revolves around four people caught in an illegal affair that threatens to demolish centuries of tradition. With a blend of action, dark humor, and horror-tinged romance, Vampires Saga will give viewers a new and exciting movie experience.
5. Thamma
Release Date: October 21, 2025
One of the most highly awaited Diwali releases is Thamma, which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj. Unlike previous instalments of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, the film is a romantic comedy infused with supernatural and mythical elements rather than just rooted in folklore. The movie revolves around the theme of vampires.
6. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Release Date: October 21, 2025
Filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is releasing along with Thamma this Diwali. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film is an intense love story that delves into obsession, heartbreak, and the emotional peaks and troughs of romance.
With its festival release slot, the movie is expected to find a strong audience among those looking for intense, dramatic storytelling against the backdrop of celebration.
