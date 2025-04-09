NTRNeel Enters 'Explosive Phase': Jr NTR Set to Join Forces with Prashanth Neel On-Set This April

Hyderabad: The producers of the much-awaited action extravaganza #NTRNeel have confirmed an exciting new announcement, as Jr NTR, who is also known as "Man of the Masses," will begin shooting starting April 22. The X post hinted the film had now entered its "most explosive phase" with the start of an important schedule, where the lead star would finally join the team. The film is helmed by blockbuster director Prashanth Neel, who previously directed industry hits KGF and Salaar.

The film is tentatively titled NTR 31, however, going by media reports, makers are keen on having the film titled Dagon. The film's shooting began a few weeks ago, without Jr NTR, and the initial parts of the schedule centered around high-octane sequences and establishing major setups. His official entry into the film's production schedule is a clear signal of the film's progress.

In an exciting development, the film is being made on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. Notable cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music composer Ravi Basrur, who both gained recognition for their involvement in KGF, are also part of the team.

Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth has been approached for the female lead role and, if cast, this will be her biggest role in Telugu film. The film was initially targeted for Sankranthi 2026 but has now moved to April 9, 2026, due to schedule changes. A release date announcement will also happen soon. The film is made in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is planned to be made as a pan-India film.