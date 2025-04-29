NTRNeel Release Date Locked: Jr NTR Says 'See You In Cinemas'; Special Glimpse To Drop On His Birthday

Hyderabad: The much-awaited collaboration between Telugu superstar Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise, is officially on the cards. Touted to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema, the makers of the film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, have locked its release date. The action-packed extravaganza is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 25, 2026.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster announcing the release date along with a caption that read, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 JUNE 2026. You'll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @JrNTR's birthday."

Jr NTR shared the excitement by reposting the announcement on his Instagram Story with the message, "See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026. #NTRNeel."

Jr NTR's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

While the plot is being kept under wraps, NTRNeel is being billed as a high-octane film with action, drama and mass appeal. The film is produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju, and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

NTRNeel marks Jr NTR's big screen return after Devara: Part 1, which became the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024. Jr NTR made global headlines with RRR, which netted India its first Academy Award for Best Original Song with Naatu Naatu.

Apart from NTRNeel, Jr NTR is also set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actor has recently been spotted sporting an unusually lean look, which he is said to be part of a transformation for War 2, as confirmed by Eshwar Harris, Jr NTR's body double from RRR.