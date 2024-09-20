NTR31: Jr NTR Reveals Major Update On Much-Anticipated Film With Prashanth Neel

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR has been occupied over the last few days as he is engrossed in promotional activities for Devara, his highly anticipated solo pan-Indian film set to release after six years. During the promotional activities, the actor provided intriguing details about another major project helmed by renowned director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTR31 or NTRNeel.
In a recent discussion about this eagerly awaited movie, Jr NTR revealed that Neel is gearing up to commence filming the untitled project on October 21, 2024. The director is expected to begin the shooting for a few months with the other cast of the movie, while Jr NTR will join the team on set at a later date in January 2025.
Earlier in August, production house Mythri Movie Makers, shared an update on X, nearly two years after the film's initial announcement. The makers unveiled an intriguing poster and disclosed the film's release date with a caption that read, "This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026. MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial."
This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! 🔥#NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026 ❤️🔥— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 9, 2024
MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/MfS0aS8OlV
Interestingly, on September 10, Jr NTR shared a group photo alongside filmmakers Ayan Mukerji, Koratala Siva, and Prashanth Neel, hinting at ongoing projects with each of them. This post sparked excitement among his fans.
Currently, Jr NTR is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. Scheduled to be released in theatres on September 27, the film has Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in crucial roles.
