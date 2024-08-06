ETV Bharat / entertainment

NTR 31: Anticipation Peaks with Latest Update on Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's Epic Collaboration; Deets Inside

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

Jr NTR, who is currently basking in the glory of his film Devara: Part 1's second single Dheere Dheere, has created a buzz with another film with Prashanth Neel. Fans can expect an exciting update on the epic actioner tentatively titled NTR 31.

Anticipation Peaks with Latest Update on Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's Epic Collaboration
Anticipation Peaks with Latest Update on Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's Epic Collaboration (ANI)

Hyderabad: South superstar Jr. NTR, best known for his high-octane action parts, is all geared up for his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel. After the success of RRR, fans are looking forward to his mega return to theatres. His next, Devara opposite Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, is generating a lot of interest, with other fascinating ventures in the works.

One of the most talked about projects is Jr. NTR's collaboration with Kannada star director Prashanth Neel, known for his hit franchise on KGF, which was announced earlier. The upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR 31, has once again ignited buzz with some latest updates. According to a news portal, the film's official announcement can be expected on August 9, 2024, in Hyderabad.

A formal announcement is expected soon, adding to the excitement for this action-packed drama. According to reports, the film is titled Dragon. NTR 31, a big banner production, is now in pre-production phase. Jr. NTR and Prashanth's partnership promises to give a thrilling cinematic experience, with an emotionally charged, action-packed plot. Meanwhile, Devara, a pan-India film starring Tarak and Janhvi Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan playing the primary antagonist is eyeing release.

Devara: Part 1 is intended to have outstanding production standards and tells a gripping story that will appeal to audiences across the country. The makers of Devara recently released the second song from the film, titled Dheere Dheere. Fans are in awe of this romantic song, which showcases Jr. NTR and Janhvi's sizzling chemistry.

