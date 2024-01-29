Nothing Much to See Here, Just Priyanka Chopra's Day Out with Daughter Malti Marie

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra's husband, American singer Nick Jonas, recently performed at the Lollapalooza India Music Festival 2024 in Mumbai with his brothers Joe and Kevin. Despite their presence in her country, Priyanka didn't join the Jonas Brothers, as she seemed to be enjoying a stroll with her daughter Malti Marie.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka shared moments from her day out with Malti Marie. The photo album showcased the actress posing glamorously on a hill, capturing the beautiful view with her shadow making a cameo appearance. There was also a picture of Malti Marie playing with sand. However, Priyanka later deleted the post and reposted it without her daughter's picture. She also shared a photo of herself with an adorable fluffy and happy dog on her Instagram stories.

On January 27, during the Indian music festival, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas delivered an electrifying performance. A clip from the event showed fans chanting 'jiju, jiju' when Priyanka's husband came on stage. Priyanka acknowledged the love on her Instagram stories, sharing the video and expressing, "Jiju! I love you all so much."

The actress also posted a gratitude message for fans, thanking them for showering love on the Jonas Brothers and giving them a heartfelt welcome. In another Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "My heart (accompanied by a red heart and face holding tears emoji) thank you Mumbai." Notably, Indian actress Taapsee Pannu also attended the live event, expressing her excitement to see 'jijaji' on stage with a clip from the concert.

Just Priyanka Chopra's Day Out with Daughter Malti Marie

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. In Bollywood, she is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has encountered delays due to scheduling issues.