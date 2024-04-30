Nothing Much to See Here, Just Jyotika Scaling Mount Everest and Embracing Wanderlust

Hyderabad: Recently, actor Jyothika embraced her adventurous side by taking a trek to Mount Everest. Sharing snippets of her journey on Instagram, the actor shared photos and videos of herself and her friends trekking to the summit and staying in a cozy little house along the way.

The footage captures her zest for life as she revels in the snowfall, treks through the terrain, savors delicious food, and offers glimpses of her temporary abode. In a post, the 45-year-old actor gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at life at the Everest base camp.

Before embarking on Mount Everest sojourn, the actor appeared in Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The film was a box office hit, marking her return to Hindi cinema after more than two decades. Prior to that, she received acclaim for her role in the Malayalam film Kaathal – The Core, alongside superstar Mammootty, under the direction of Jeo Baby.

Coming up next for Jyotika is a biopic portraying the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Titled Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, the film stars Rajkumar Rao in titular role and is set to release on May 10. Following that, she will appear in Netflix's Dabba Cartel, alongside Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, and Sai Tamhankar.