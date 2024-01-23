Nothing much to see here, just Ananya Panday's 'quick minute' in Paris for intl runway debut

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Couture Week, marking her international runway debut. Amidst her busy schedule, Ananya seized the opportunity to indulge in some fun pursuits. After captivating the audience at Paris Fashion Week, the actor took to her social media handle on Tuesday to share a string of pictures from the City of Light.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ananya wrote in the caption, "Paris for a quick minute." The first photo is a selfie featuring the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. The second image showcases her mesmerizing outfit of the day from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. Additionally, she treated her fans to glimpses of cafes, relishing delicious pizza and pasta during her time in Paris. Furthermore, Ananya captured a mirror selfie in an elevator, dressed in an all-black outfit.

The 25-year-old actor exuded elegance as she gracefully walked the runway in a glamorous, strapless black and gold dress. Accompanied by a meticulously handcrafted giant sieve, adorned with black, gold, and white sequins and intricately embroidered butterflies on the mesh, Panday enchanted the audience with her sartorial prowess.

Meanwhile, her most recent endeavour, the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, garnered critical acclaim. The film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. She is set to captivate audiences in the forthcoming web series Call Me Bae.