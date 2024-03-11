Nothing, Just SRK Being His Dapper Self and Dancing to Chaleya as He Wins Best Actor Award - Watch

Hyderabad: After winning over the internet with his dance moves at the Ambanis' pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back to leave his fans swooning. On Sunday night, the superstar attended an award show in Mumbai and looked dapper as ever in a black ensemble as he received Best Actor Award for Jawan at Zee Cine Awards.

SRK's stylist Shaleena Nathani delighted King Khan's fans with a string of pictures from his award gala look. In the pictures shared by the stylist on Instagram, SRK is seen oozing his signature charm as he strikes poses donning a black suit. With his hair styled in a ponytail and donning a cool pair of shades, SRK looks super handsome in his latest pictures.

In several videos which are going viral on social media, SRK is seen dancing to Jawan song Chaleya in a shimmery outfit. The actor looks unber cool as he flaunts his cool dance moves on stage. In another video, the superstar is seen reflecting on his first Zee Cine Award in 1998.

On the film front, King Khan, who had a blockbuster year in 2023 with the release of films like Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dussehra, is all set to return to don his spy avatar. The actor will soon kickstart shoot for Yash Raj Films' ambitious project Tiger vs Pathaan wherein SRK will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

As reported earlier, Tiger vs Pathaan script has been locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone because it sees the two giants of Hindi cinema come together for a full-fledged film after a long time. The film is set to go on floors this month.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is also said to be bankrolling Sujoy Ghosh's next, tentatively titled King. The film will also feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in the lead role. According to reports, King is said to be a unique action thriller showcasing the strong dynamics between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Despite the expectation of a gentle film revolving around the father-daughter relationship, SRK and Suhana are breaking the mold by collaborating on an action thriller for their first project together."