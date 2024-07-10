ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nothing Is Overnight': Vicky Kaushal Reflects On 12 Years In Film Industry With Before-And-After Photos

Actor Vicky Kaushal, celebrating the success of his songs Tauba Tauba and Jaanam from the upcoming film Bad Newz, shared a nostalgic Instagram post. He compared a photo from his audition at age 24 with a recent promotional event image, expressing gratitude for his 12-year journey in the industry.

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the glory of his latest chartbuster, Tauba Tauba, from his upcoming film Bad Newz. The romantic track Jaanam has also garnered significant attention, creating a buzz around the movie, which co-stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. To celebrate this milestone, Kaushal took to his social media handle to share a comparison of his career journey.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor posted a side-by-side image on Instagram, juxtaposing a picture from his audition at the age of 24 with a recent snapshot from the Bad Newz promotional event at Jaipur's Raj Mandir. The caption accompanying the post read, "This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings." This post beautifully encapsulates Kaushal's appreciation for his fans' unwavering support.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one commenting, "V are lucky to see such stories." Another fan wrote, "Your smile is too good, and meeting you in Raj Mandir is a memorable day of my life." A netizen praised Kaushal, saying, "At the age of 36, you have achieved great things, sir."

The Tauba Tauba fever has taken the nation by storm, with people enthusiastically practising the dance steps to Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla's debut collaboration. The catchy beats and lyrics of the song have made it an instant hit, with the entire country grooving to its rhythm. Kaushal's impressive dance moves in the song have earned him widespread acclaim from the audience.

Bad Newz, a comedy film directed by Anand Tiwari, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz is slated to hit the silver screen on July 19, 2024.

