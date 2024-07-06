ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nothing Is More Cruel than Love' Says Kangana Ranaut as She Shares Poignant Picture of Siachen Soldier's Widow Accepting Kirti Chakra

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut shares a poignant moment on social media, highlighting the emotional scene at Rashtrapati Bhavan where Captain Anshuman Singh's widow and mother received his posthumous Kirti Chakra. The actor-turned-politician describes the young widow's profound grief and undying love for her husband.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Poignant Picture of Siachen Soldier's Widow Accepting Kirti Chakra (ANI/IANS)

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a touching moment captured during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on July 5.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Kirti Chakra (posthumously) on Captain Anshuman Singh for his exceptional bravery in rescuing a fellow soldier during a fire incident. Images and videos from the ceremony featuring Captain Singh's young widow, Smriti Singh, and mother, Manju Singh, receiving the esteemed award with pride have surfaced online. These poignant moments have deeply moved many including Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Poignant Picture of Siachen Soldier's Widow Accepting Kirti Chakra (Kangana Ranaut IG Story screen grab)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also shared a picture of Anshuman Singh’s young widow and mother receiving the gallantry award. In her post, Kangana wrote, "Many soldiers who gave their life for the nation were awarded yesterday, people are in tears to see very young, dainty and exceptionally beautiful widow of officer Anshuman Singh from Purvanchal who is still hopelessly in love with her husband says with tears rolling her face that she will die a painful death with brass in her chest, her clips are like a stab in my heart, love is not easy the paradox is nothing is more cruel than love #IndianArmy #Purwanchal #KirtiChakra #Brave"

Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor with the Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion, the Punjab Regiment, was recognised for demonstrating "exceptional bravery and determination in rescuing many people during a major fire incident." The Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

During the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu awarded a total of 10 Kirti Chakras (seven posthumously) and 26 Shaurya Chakras (seven posthumously) to deserving personnel from the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/Union Territory Police.

Coming back to Kangana, the actor is gearing up for the release of Emergency, wherein she stars, directs and dons a producer's hat too. After several delays, the film is set to hit big screens on September 6, 2024.

