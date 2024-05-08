Noted Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away, Last Rites to Be Held in Mumbai Tomorrow

Mumbai: Renowned film director and cinematographer Sangeeth Sivan breathed his last in Mumbai, as shared by industry insiders on Wednesday. In a career spanning over three decades in Malayalam and Hindi, Sivan had about 20 films to his credit. Sangeeth passed away at a hospital here due to a cardiac arrest. He was 65.

His brother and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, confirmed Sangeeth's demise to a newswire. Santosh shared that Sangeeth had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and succumbed to a cardiac arrest. He mentioned that the last rites will be held on Thursday at the Oshiwara cemetery.

Sangeeth, the eldest among filmmaker Sivan's three sons, began his directorial journey in 1990 with the Malayalam film Vyooham, featuring Raghuvaran and Urvashi. Sivan, who predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, also left his mark on Hindi cinema with notable films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Among his Malayalam repertoire are classics like Yoddha, Gandharvam, and Nirnayam.

The news of his demise triggered an outpouring of tributes. While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences at his passing, Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor were among the first to express their grief. Deshmukh fondly remembered Sivan's support during his early days in the industry, while Kapoor credited him as a mentor and the force behind his comedy debut.

His final project, the 2019 web series Bhram, marked his foray into the digital domain, starring Kalki Koechlin in a leading role. As the industry mourns the loss of a passionate filmmaker, Sangeeth Sivan's legacy continues to shine through his cinema.