Not Rajinikanth, Atlee in Talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for Mega Two-Hero Thriller: Report

Hyderabad: Recently, there was buzz that Atlee was in talks with Salman Khan about a high-budget action-packed thriller film. The latest reports suggest that Atlee is now in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan about his forthcoming project. This mega-budget action movie, produced by Sun Pictures, is planned to be a two-hero story, starring a top Tamil actor alongside Salman Khan and guaranteeing a pan-India extravaganza.
Insiders associated with the development informed an entertainment portal that Atlee has been actively engaged in conversations with both of these acclaimed celebrities for several months, and the discussions are going well. The film is envisioned as a dual-hero project, requiring the cooperation of established superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have expressed an interest in the film and are looking forward to the collaboration.
While they have responded positively, the official agreement is expected to be finalised after Atlee delivers a complete presentation of the screenplay later this month. According to the source of the news portal, "It's a pure two-hero feature film that deserves two genuine superstars. Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have both shown enthusiasm for Atlee's project and are looking forward to working together. It's a yes from both sides, but the paperwork will be completed once they hear the full narrative later this month."