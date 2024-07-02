Not Rajinikanth, Atlee in Talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for Mega Two-Hero Thriller: Report

Hyderabad: Recently, there was buzz that Atlee was in talks with Salman Khan about a high-budget action-packed thriller film. The latest reports suggest that Atlee is now in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan about his forthcoming project. This mega-budget action movie, produced by Sun Pictures, is planned to be a two-hero story, starring a top Tamil actor alongside Salman Khan and guaranteeing a pan-India extravaganza.

Insiders associated with the development informed an entertainment portal that Atlee has been actively engaged in conversations with both of these acclaimed celebrities for several months, and the discussions are going well. The film is envisioned as a dual-hero project, requiring the cooperation of established superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have expressed an interest in the film and are looking forward to the collaboration.

While they have responded positively, the official agreement is expected to be finalised after Atlee delivers a complete presentation of the screenplay later this month. According to the source of the news portal, "It's a pure two-hero feature film that deserves two genuine superstars. Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have both shown enthusiasm for Atlee's project and are looking forward to working together. It's a yes from both sides, but the paperwork will be completed once they hear the full narrative later this month."

If the reports are to be believed, Atlee's upcoming project will be their first collaboration, offering a visual treat for audiences. Shedding light on the project, the report stated, "After Jawan, Atlee has been striving to make the biggest action spectacle in Indian cinema, and he has already begun to take steps in this direction by speaking with two of the biggest megastars in Indian cinema. He intends to release the picture early next year. Atlee is confident about finalising this ideal cast and hopes to acquire both actors' commitments within the next month."

Additional details on the project are keenly awaited, as more information on it remains cloaked in mystery. Salman Khan is expected to switch to Atlee's project after finishing his commitments on Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Moreover, Kamal Haasan is expected to complete filming for Thug Life and Indian 3 before the end of the year before collaborating with Atlee.