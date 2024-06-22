Not Missing Munna For Sure: Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma Reflect On Divyendu's Character Trajectory Ahead of Mirzapur 3 - Watch

Hyderabad: Mirzapur is gearing up for season 3, promising another dose of gripping drama. Divyendu Sharma, whose intense portrayal of Munna Bhaiya left a lasting impression, won't be reprising his role. As the cast prepares for the upcoming season, they reflect on the absence of Munna's character this time around.

In the series, Divyendu played the role of Akhandanand Tripathi's son, Munna, a notorious gangster. His clashes with Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) were central to the storyline, culminating in a pivotal moment in Season 2. Despite Munna's demise in the last season, fans have been eagerly awaiting Divyendu's return in Mirzapur 3.

Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma Reflect On Divyendu's Character Trajectory Ahead of Mirzapur 3 (Video source: ANI)

During the promotional events for Mirzapur 3, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who portrays Golu, and Vijay Varma, who plays Bharat Tyagi, shared their thoughts on Munna Bhaiya's character arc in the series. Speaking on Divyendu's absence, Shweta expressed missing him as a co-star, but assured that Munna's presence is not missed. Vijay Varma added that Divyendu's portrayal of Munna was a fan favourite, reminiscing on how the show's format has a knack for ending beloved characters early on, citing examples such as Vikrant Massey's Bablu in Season 1 and Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety Gupta.

Vijay also stated that this trait is not a flaw, but a strength of the Mirzapur series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, this crime thriller boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar and many others. After its debut in 2018, followed by the second season in 2020, Mirzapur 3 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024.