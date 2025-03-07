Not Just Neil Nitin Mukesh, THESE Actors Too Faced Rejection Due To Their Good Looks

Hyderabad: It is common to hear stories of actors struggling in the film industry due to not fitting conventional beauty standards. However, there are also cases where actors were rejected for being too good-looking. Recently, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about how his fair complexion became an obstacle in his career, despite being from a film background. He is not the only one - both Bollywood and Hollywood actors have faced similar struggles because of their appearance.

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for films like New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Saaho, recently revealed that his fair skin tone limited his opportunities in Bollywood. In an interview, he shared, "It is possible that I look different or have a unique appearance, but that does not mean I cannot play normal roles in films." He pointed out that today, with makeup, an actor's skin tone can be altered, but he still wasn't given opportunities. He cited examples of actors like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who have played roles with darker complexions and were accepted by audiences.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha auditioned for the role of Latika in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and impressed the makers with her performance. However, she was ultimately rejected because of her looks. The makers felt she did not appear convincing as a girl from a slum. The role later went to Freida Pinto.

Dia Mirza

Former Miss Asia Pacific International Dia Mirza revealed that her glamorous looks often worked against her in Bollywood. Directors rejected her for serious or intense roles, believing she was "too glamorous" for them. Despite this, she carved a space for herself in films like Dus, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Sanju.

Amitabh Bachchan

Before becoming Bollywood's biggest actor, Amitabh Bachchan faced rejection due to his physical attributes. His tall height (6 feet 3 inches) and deep voice, which are now considered his strengths, were initially seen as disadvantages. He was even rejected in a voice test at All India Radio. However, his determination and talent helped him establish an iconic career.

Ishaan Khatter

The young Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's little brother, said that he often faced challenges due to his youthful appearance. "The most common feedback I kept getting is that I look really young, which made it quite a challenge for me to get serious or complex roles," he said in an interview with a newswire.

Jennifer Lawrence

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence, during her early career, was also rejected for being too beautiful. She auditioned for the role of Ree Dolly in Winter's Bone but was initially turned down for looking "too pretty." She, however, did snatch the role after proving that she could indeed play a struggling rural character.

Reese Witherspoon

The Academy Award-winning actor faced multiple rejections due to her looks. Casting directors dismissed her for being "too beautiful and enthusiastic." However, she went on to create a name for herself that was hugely successful among Hollywood actors.

While many always struggle for not being a certain kind of beauty, these stars have faced the opposite challenge - being too good-looking for roles. However, in a way, these hurdles did prove worth it because their amazing talent and determination helped them prove their versatility and break out of stereotypes. Be it in Bollywood or in Hollywood, it just goes on to prove that at the end of the day, acting is way above any superficial judgment.