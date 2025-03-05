'Not Just Because I Am His Father': Amitabh Bachchan Defends Abhishek Against Nepotism Allegations

Hyderabad: Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has once again expressed his unwavering support for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, amidst the unceasing debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry. The senior Bachchan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to respond to fans and critics who have repeatedly raised concerns about the impact of nepotism on Abhishek's career, while praising his performances.

An X post pointed out that Abhishek Bachchan had “unnecessarily become a victim of nepotism negativity,” despite his strong and diverse filmography that boasts several successful films. This tweet garnered widespread attention as it sparked a debate about whether Abhishek's career trajectory would have been the same without his iconic surname.

Amitabh responded candidly, echoing the post's sentiment with a tweet that read, "I feel the same... and not just because I am his father." This clear statement from the Bollywood icon was a heartfelt defense of his son, who has often been caught in the crossfire of the nepotism debate that regularly surfaces in the film industry.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has consistently worked to prove his acting chops with standout roles in films like Guru, Yuva, Sarkar, Paa, Dhoom, and Housefull. In recent years, he has even appeared in critically acclaimed projects such as Breathe: Into the Shadows and I Want to Talk. Despite these successes, the constant comparison of his work with his father's has overshadowed his career.

Despite these glowing praises from his father, Abhishek's career continues to draw mixed reactions from the public. Some fans have questioned how much of his success is due to his surname, with one user remarking, "Imagine a newbie surviving in the industry despite their first 15 movies being utter flops!" Another fan noted, "He definitely is better than those nepo kids for sure."

Yet, others defended Abhishek's talent, calling him one of the most underrated actors in recent years. One fan remarked, "Some of his powerful performances have been in Guru, Yuva, Sarkar, Paa, Dhoom, BnB, and Housefull."

On the professional front, Junior Bachchan will next be seen in his upcoming project Be Happy, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week. He most recently appeared in I Want To Talk.

