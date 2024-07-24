'Not In Any Condition To Speak, Walk Or Eat': Janhvi Kapoor Shares Details Of Her 'Scary' First Hospitalisation

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalised due to severe food poisoning. As Janhvi gears up for the upcoming release of her film Ulajh, she took a moment to discuss her recent health scare in an interview with a newswire. She shared that this was her first experience with hospitalisation, which left her feeling thoroughly drained.

As per reports, Janhvi returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday, July 16. However, by Wednesday, she started feeling unwell and decided to remain at home, and rescheduled her appointments. In her conversation with the newswire, she said, "I went to Chennai for half a day and I think I ate something funky at the airport or I don't know what, because initially, we thought it was a stomach bug, but it wasn't because my blood parameters, when they took all of these tests, were all over the place. After my stomach settled, it was just body aches, weakness, shivering and shaking." Janhvi labelled her experience as 'scary'.

Medical tests indicated that her liver enzyme levels were alarmingly high, raising concerns among the healthcare professionals treating her. During her stay at the hospital, she expressed feelings of being confined and primarily focused on 'staying fit' for an upcoming music video and meeting other obligations. She recalled a particular incident before her flight to Hyderabad when she felt extremely ill and unable to move. Describing that time as feeling 'handicapped' and 'paralyzed', she admitted she couldn't even walk to the bathroom. "I wasn't able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn't in any condition to speak, walk or even eat. I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital," she shared.

In addition to Ulajh, Janhvi is set to appear in the forthcoming drama film Karna, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, which will also star Shahid Kapoor and Suriya in lead roles.