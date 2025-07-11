'Not Giving Up': Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe Issues Statement After Shooting Incident

Hyderabad: In the wake of a shocking gunfire incident at Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's newly opened cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, the team at Kap's Cafe has released a heartfelt message, pledging resilience and gratitude amid the chaos.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning, just days after the cafe's grand opening on July 4. Around 1:50 am (local time), at least nine to ten shots were fired at the cafe's window while staff members were still inside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Statement by Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe (Photo: Instagram)

In an emotional social media post titled "A Message from the Heart", Kap's Cafe said, "We are processing this shock but we are not giving up." The statement expressed the team's devastation over the violence that disrupted their dream of creating a space of "warmth, community, and joy."

The statement also extended heartfelt thanks to Surrey Police and Delta Police for their swift response and efforts to maintain safety during the incident. The message added, "Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together."

The attack was later claimed by Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi, a most-wanted criminal affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International, reportedly offended by a past comment made by Sharma. The shooting is currently under investigation by Canadian law enforcement agencies. Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of the Surrey Police Service stated that the incident is still in its early stages, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

Located in Surrey's Newton neighborhood, Kap's Cafe is housed in a mixed-use building with residential apartments above and other retail units on the ground level. The area remains partially cordoned off as investigations continue.