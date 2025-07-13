'Not Arrested, Only Detained': Abdu Rozik's Team Clears Air On Dubai Incident Over Theft Allegations

Hyderabad: Tajikistani singer, internet sensation, and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik made headlines recently after reports emerged that he had been arrested at Dubai International Airport over the weekend. However, his management team has now strongly denied these claims, clarifying that the singer was only detained for a brief period and has since been released.

Abdu, who was reportedly stopped by Dubai authorities around 5 a.m. on Saturday upon his return from Montenegro, was said to be involved in a theft allegation, though the exact nature of the complaint has not been disclosed by officials. Initial reports in news portals, stated he was taken into custody.

In a statement shared by S-Line Project, the agency managing Abdu, it was clarified, "First of all, he is not arrested, he was only detained by the police. Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. Today he will participate in the award ceremony which will be held in Dubai."

The team also stated, "Secondly, information in the media is not correct. We will take all legal action to protect Abdu Rozik and his image." Adding further intrigue to the matter, the statement concluded, "Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue." Despite the controversy, Rozik appeared to be moving forward with his commitments.

Abdu became popular through his viral music videos and for his stint on reality show Bigg Boss 16. He is recognised for songs like Ohi Dili Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron, and Modar. He also performed at the 22nd IIFA awards, in 2022, singing the classic Bollywood song, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.