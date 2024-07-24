Rakht Brahmand Update: Not Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha to Romance THIS Mirzapur Star in Netflix Series

Hyderabad: Recent reports had speculated about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pairing with Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming Netflix series Rakht Brahmand. However, fresh buzz suggests that Ali Fazal has been tapped to star opposite Samantha in the highly anticipated series. The duo is expected to bring alive their on-screen chemistry in this period fantasy drama.

Ali Fazal, currently riding high on the success of Mirzapur's third season, is all set to join the cast of Rakht Brahmand. He will be playing the lead role alongside Samantha in this ambitious project helmed by Raj & DK. Rahi Anil Barve, known for his acclaimed work in Tumbbad, will direct the series.

"Rakht Brahmand is a visionary project by Raj & DK, pushing boundaries in the fantasy drama genre. With the cast finalized, shooting is scheduled to commence next week. Ali will be dedicating his August to filming this series, balancing it with other commitments. The unique character and genre of the show were compelling enough for Ali to eagerly come on board," a source close to the production told a newswire.

Cameras are set to roll for the six-part series in Mumbai next week. Apart from Samantha and Ali, the series also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. For Ali Fazal, this project follows the anticipation surrounding his upcoming releases such as Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan, and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.

Meanwhile, Rakht Brahmand marks Samantha's third collaboration with Raj and DK after Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Beyond this series, Samantha is also gearing up for Bangaram, a film announced last year on her birthday, which holds special significance as her maiden venture as a producer.