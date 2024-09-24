'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Karthi recently found himself at the centre of a controversy when he described the Tirupati Laddu issue as a 'sensitive' matter, choosing not to comment further. This incident prompted a strong reaction from the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan. The Deputy CM has responded with a heated remark as he embarked on an 11-day-long 'Prayaschitta Diksha,' a purification ritual to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation for the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.
During a press interaction at a temple in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan was asked about Karthi's comments. Addressing the controversy, he stated, "Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them: you must think 100 times before speaking about the Tirumala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop commenting against Sanathana Dharma."
Sensitive topic - " @Karthi_Offl"— Ashwatthama (@Ashwatthama2898) September 24, 2024
@PawanKalyan Garu reply to Sensitive topic #sanathana #Pawankalyan#TirupatiLaddu #Karthi pic.twitter.com/zEhtBlJHcn
Images circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), show Pawan Kalyan dressed in a saffron-hued traditional robe, performing a small veneration ritual on the sets of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu as part of his penance.
From the sets of #HariHaraVeeraMallu. pic.twitter.com/ef1Ef2qPAu— PawanKalyan Fan (@PawanKalyanFan) September 23, 2024
Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the big screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film's makers recently unveiled a striking poster of the actor in warrior-like red and white attire, holding a sword against the sky. The image highlights the strength and bravery of the role Kalyan will portray in the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is slated for release on March 28, 2025, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
" unstoppable force, unbreakable spirit" storming into cinemas near you on march 28th, 2025! 💥— Hari Hara Veera Mallu (@HHVMFilm) September 23, 2024
the warrior outlaw ~ powerstar @PawanKalyan garu Joins the Shoot! 💥⚔️#HariHaraVeeraMallu Shoot Resumed Today at 7 AM in a set erected at Vijayawada. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9y63hAbKx
READ MORE