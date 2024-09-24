ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Actor Karthi's comments about the Tirupati Laddu issue as a 'sensitive' topic sparked a strong response from Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan criticised the remarks during his 11-day purification ritual, urging actors to be cautious when speaking about religious matters like the Tirumala Laddu.

'Not A Funny Topic': Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy - Watch
Pawan Kalyan's Fiery Response To Karthi Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Karthi recently found himself at the centre of a controversy when he described the Tirupati Laddu issue as a 'sensitive' matter, choosing not to comment further. This incident prompted a strong reaction from the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan. The Deputy CM has responded with a heated remark as he embarked on an 11-day-long 'Prayaschitta Diksha,' a purification ritual to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation for the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

During a press interaction at a temple in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan was asked about Karthi's comments. Addressing the controversy, he stated, "Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them: you must think 100 times before speaking about the Tirumala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop commenting against Sanathana Dharma."

Images circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), show Pawan Kalyan dressed in a saffron-hued traditional robe, performing a small veneration ritual on the sets of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu as part of his penance.

Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the big screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film's makers recently unveiled a striking poster of the actor in warrior-like red and white attire, holding a sword against the sky. The image highlights the strength and bravery of the role Kalyan will portray in the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is slated for release on March 28, 2025, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

READ MORE

  1. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch
  2. Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana, Others Extend Warm Wishes to PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  3. Question About Film Star-Turned-Politician Pawan Kalyan On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Hyderabad: Actor Karthi recently found himself at the centre of a controversy when he described the Tirupati Laddu issue as a 'sensitive' matter, choosing not to comment further. This incident prompted a strong reaction from the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan. The Deputy CM has responded with a heated remark as he embarked on an 11-day-long 'Prayaschitta Diksha,' a purification ritual to atone for the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation for the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

During a press interaction at a temple in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan was asked about Karthi's comments. Addressing the controversy, he stated, "Yesterday, at a film event, they made fun of the Tirumala Laddu. This is my appeal to them: you must think 100 times before speaking about the Tirumala Laddu. This is not a funny topic. I respect you as actors, but you must stop commenting against Sanathana Dharma."

Images circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly known as Twitter), show Pawan Kalyan dressed in a saffron-hued traditional robe, performing a small veneration ritual on the sets of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu as part of his penance.

Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the big screen with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film's makers recently unveiled a striking poster of the actor in warrior-like red and white attire, holding a sword against the sky. The image highlights the strength and bravery of the role Kalyan will portray in the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is slated for release on March 28, 2025, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

READ MORE

  1. Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Over Tirupati Laddoo Controversy - Watch
  2. Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana, Others Extend Warm Wishes to PM Modi on His 74th Birthday
  3. Question About Film Star-Turned-Politician Pawan Kalyan On Kaun Banega Crorepati

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUMALA LADDU ISSUEKARTHI LADDU COMMENTPAWAN KALYANPAWAN KALYAN PURIFICATION RITUALPAWAN KALYAN ON KARTHI COMMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.