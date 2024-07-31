Normalcy Restored In Bengali Film Industry, But TV Actors Wonder Why Mamata Banerjee Must Always Intervene

Kolkata (West Bengal): Following a week of conflict between technicians and artists in the Bengali film industry, the shooting schedules resumed on Wednesday. The intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played a crucial role in encouraging all parties involved to find a resolution to the disputes. The relief for the industry came after two consecutive days of halted production on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, filming activities restarted across various sets.

The two-day halt has impacted television actors, who often do not enjoy the financial privileges that come with being part of major film productions. Many of these small-screen actors expressed frustration over the necessity of repeated interventions by the state's chief minister in resolving ongoing issues within the industry.

Actor Diganta Bagchi voiced his concerns, stating, "We never wish for shooting to be stopped. Thus, even when work resumes, there's little to celebrate. The question is why was it halted in the first place? The nature of serials means they usually operate with minimal staff, and the earnings are modest. The daily income is our everything. Missing out on two days of work results in substantial financial loss for us. I don't understand the reasons behind the stoppage of serial shootings."

Bagchi further elaborated on the changing landscape of television productions. "Earlier, the serials used to run for about a year. As a result, there was peace of mind. Now serials don't go for long. This brings uncertainty about when we might get work again. Thus, the work should not be stopped."

Another industry voice, actor Sudip Mukherjee, echoed similar sentiments, questioning the need for continuous appeals to Mamata Banerjee to address every problem. "Why do we have to go to Mamata Banerjee again and again for any problem? Why can't we resolve our own problems? We are probably not mature yet. So our problems have to be resolved by the Chief Minister despite her busy schedule. The infrastructure needs to be proper. It needs to be clear how it will be run. I think that some infrastructure needs to be bettered."

Bharat Kaul, an actor and member of the Artist Forum, expressed concern regarding the uncertainties faced by the members during these challenging times. He stated, "Who will compensate us for these days? If the members of the Artist Forum are 4000, then 90 per cent of them work in television. No one wants to know about them. But they are like daily wage earners. When the shooting was stopped, no one wanted to know what they wanted. Most of the artists' families run on this money. Besides, many have to fulfil many responsibilities from this income. Then why was the shooting suddenly stopped without thinking about all these aspects? It was not done by the federation."

Actor Swagata Basu, who is also a member of the Artist Forum, commented on the ongoing struggles, saying, "Despite having so many organisations, we could not find a solution after repeated discussions. This situation is very humiliating for us. But there is also a word called Supremo. So in the end, we felt that the work was important to us. Thus, if it is under the guidance of our leader (Mamata), then that would be a positive step forward. The work needs to start. I heard that nothing has been settled yet."

Director Anup Chakraborty, known for his work on the serial Neem Phooler Madhu, remarked on the influence of the Chief Minister in managing the prevalent situation. He noted, "The situation that has arisen was not possible to handle without the Chief Minister. And if she handled the situation, where is the problem? She is like our guardian. She has solved multiple problems more than once. So we're back to work thanks to her."

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first instance where the Chief Minister's intervention in Tollygunge has led to a resolution of problems. Even during the post-COVID era, whenever disagreements arose between the federation and film producers, the Chief Minister had to step in to mediate.

The issue surrounding director Rahool Mukherjee being placed at the forefront has proven to be significant. It is evident that this is a longstanding concern rather than a temporary setback. The core of the problem hinges on irregularity. Consequently, it has been announced at Tuesday's press conference that new regulations will soon be put into effect.

When tensions escalated between the directors guild and the federation, it was Mamata Banerjee who stepped in to mediate and bring about a resolution. During her discussions with both parties, it was decided that the rules that had been a problem for so long would be scrutinised by professionals.

The committee will consist of all guild people and professionals. Those who understand the law, understand the administrative side and the technical side. They will create a rule book that everyone will happily follow. This committee will consist of people from all guilds. Not only the Director's Guild, but the other 25 guilds will also benefit from this. Additionally, the Chief Minister has mandated that no artists, technicians, or directors should face bans in the future.