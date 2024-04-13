Nora Fatehi EXPOSES Bollywood's Dark Side, Says 'Nothing Worse than Getting Married to Someone...'

Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi recently shared some eye-opening insights during a podcast. She spoke candidly about a trend she's noticed in the film industry: people getting married not for love, but for other motives like "money" and "power" to stay connected to influential circles.

Without pointing fingers directly, she mentioned, "I see it happening in front of me, in the industry, people get married for clout." She referred to these individuals as "clout predators" who seek to leverage their partner's fame and influence. Nora expressed her reservations about such dynamics, explaining why she chooses not to engage in public relationships or dating within this context.

Expanding on this, Nora highlighted how some individuals view marriage purely as a strategic move for career advancement, networking, and financial stability. She described a scenario where people calculate their actions based on their partner's success in films, riding on that wave of popularity for personal gain.

"Money and fame... the crazy stuff that guys and girls will do, they destroy their whole personal life for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone that you don't even love and living with them for years. Most of the people in our industry are doing that nonsense. Just because they want to be in the right camps and circles. They want to be relevant, because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plan - plan A, plan B and plan C," said the actor.

Nora also shared how these calculative relationships can take toll on personal happiness and mental well-being, warning against sacrificing one's own life and happiness for the sake of career aspirations. She stressed the importance of separating work life from personal life to maintain true happiness and avoid unnecessary mental strain.

In reflecting on the consequences of prioritising fame and wealth over personal fulfillment, Nora pointed out the prevalence of such compromises within the industry. She encouraged a healthier perspective, urging individuals to prioritise genuine connections and personal happiness over external validation.

