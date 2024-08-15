'None Of Us Are Safe Until All Of Us Are Safe': Preity Zinta On Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Rape And Murder

Hyderabad: Protests have taken place across the nation, calling for justice for a trainee doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata. Even Bollywood stars are expressing their outrage. Actor Preity Zinta has taken to social media on Thursday to express her anger and sorrow. She called for the prioritisation of women's safety by the government, stating that justice often seems elusive and punishments for such heinous crimes are insufficient.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post that read, "We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. In this election both male and female voter turnout was about 66% with women voters predicted to overtake the male voters in the next election. It's time WOMEN'S SAFETY is PRIORITIZED by the government."

Zinta highlighted the hypocrisy in media coverage where the identity of the rapist is often hidden while the victims' identities are exposed, further victimising them. "It's heartbreaking & disgusting to see a rapist's face hidden/covered when arrested, while victims of rape & violent sexual crime have their names and faces leaked in the media. Justice is never swift, punishment is never severe & people are never held accountable," the post read.

Zinta's message is not just a reaction to the Kolkata incident but a broader critique of the systemic failures in addressing sexual violence in India. The post further read, "So many women lose their dignity and their lives, and it never really matters, unless it happens to you. It's time ALL WOMEN STAND TOGETHER and make WOMEN'S SAFETY A POLITICAL ISSUE. It's time people in charge don't get transferred for covering up/badly handling a case of sexual violence but lose their jobs instead. As a woman, I want to say I'm sorry to Nirbhaya, to Moumita & to every girl who has been wronged. I'm SORRY I didn't fight hard enough for you in the past. BUT NOT ANYMORE! NONE OF US ARE SAFE UNTIL ALL OF US ARE SAFE!"

Other Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others have also lent their voices regarding the incident.