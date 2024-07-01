None of This Would Remotely Be Possible without You: Virat Kohli Credits His Love Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup 2024 Win

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in a lengthy Instagram post shared a lovely note for his wife Anushka Sharma. The star player made sure to give Anushka the recognition she deserved for always being by his side post the T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Earlier, Anushka had dedicated two social media posts to Virat, proclaiming her love for him.

Now, a day after Team India won the T20 World Cup, Virat took to Instagram to thank his wife for her unwavering support. Sharing a candid picture, Kohli wrote: "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma."

Soon after the Indian team won the exciting match, Sharma, who was watching the game on TV, uploaded a picture of Kohli on Instagram. "AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !," wrote the Pari actor in the caption.

The actor, who has a three-year-old daughter named Vamika and a four-month-old son named Akaay with the cricket player, congratulated Team India on their incredible achievement in a different post. Sharing a string of pictures of the players, she shared a concern their daughter Vamika had. She wrote: "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Coming back to Kohli, the star player declared his retirement from T20 Internationals, having led the Men in Blue to their second T20 World Cup victory and being named player of the match in Bridgetown, Barbados. He scored his first fifty of the tournament in Saturday's final against South Africa, hitting 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes to help India to a competitive 176 for seven.