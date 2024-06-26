'No Uterus, No Gyaan': Richa Chadha Backs Deepika Padukone After Latter Gets Trolled For Wearing Heels During Pregnancy

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, as announced on Instagram in February. The expectant mother, who is currently promoting her upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, was spotted at a recent event in Mumbai, proudly showcasing her baby bump.

Deepika exuded elegance in a stunning black dress, her hair styled in a chic ponytail. However, it was her bold fashion choice of pencil heels that sparked a heated debate among her fans. While some expressed concern for her comfort and safety, others came to her defence, hailing her as a "queen" for pulling off the look with such confidence during pregnancy.

In a show of support, an influencer created a reel emphasising that Deepika, as a grown woman, was capable of making her own decisions about what to wear, based on her personal comfort level. The influencer argued that she didn't need others to dictate her clothing choices. Richa Chadha, who is also expecting and due to deliver in July, weighed in on the conversation, commenting under the reel, "No uterus, no gyaan," implying that only those who have experienced pregnancy can truly understand the challenges and comforts that come with it.

As Deepika prepares to welcome her first child in September 2024, she is also gearing up for a busy year ahead. Her film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, is set to release on June 27. Additionally, she has the highly anticipated Singham Again in the pipeline, which is part of the Cop Universe franchise.