'No Such Thing as Me Time': Alia Bhatt Opens up about Motherhood; Dubs Daughter Raha 'Chatty'

Hyderabad: In a candid reflection on motherhood, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared her experiences and emotions surrounding her journey as a first-time mother to her baby girl, Raha Kapoor. Bhatt, who welcomed Raha in 2022 with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, described her daughter as 'naughty' and 'chatty', with a personality of her own. She also talked about how her primary goal, which is to balance career and family time at this stage.

During a recent interview with a newswire, Bhatt expressed how motherhood has been a mix of extreme joy and anxiety, revealing, "Your soul is sort of fulfilled, but you are also always full of fear and nerves because of just wanting to do it right." The actor highlighted the challenges of balancing her career with her responsibilities as a mother. "That is my main focus," she stated, emphasising the struggle to ping-pong between work and family life.

The Darlings actor candidly admitted, "I will be very honest- there is no such thing as me time," acknowledging the difficulty in carving out personal space for herself amid her busy schedule. She even noted that she has not had a therapy session in the past two months, a testament to the demands of her dual roles.

Bhatt also reflected on societal pressures regarding parenting, particularly in India, where helicopter parenting is common. She talked about her parents, asserting that while children are a part of one's life, "their life is theirs." This philosophy serves as a guiding principle for Bhatt, who aims to equip Raha with the tools necessary for navigating her path.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, featuring Vedang Raina. She also has Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. Bhat will also begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with hubby Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal by the end of this year.