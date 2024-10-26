'No Stopping Such Gossip': Nimrat Kaur Finally Speaks Out On Dating Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan

Hyderabad: Actor Nimrat Kaur has been the subject of widespread media attention after dating rumours surfaced involving her Dasvi co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The two actors, who shared the screen in the social comedy, sparked interest when speculation about an alleged relationship between them began circulating online. These rumours emerged after reports of marital discord between Abhishek and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, surfaced online, leading many to speculate that Nimrat might be linked to the rumoured split.

Responding to the rumours in a recent interview, Nimrat Kaur addressed the speculation with a thoughtful response. She commented on the challenges of dealing with public interest in her personal life, saying, "I could do anything and people would still say what they want. There's no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work." By emphasising her preference for maintaining privacy, Nimrat sought to downplay the rumours and redirect the conversation back to her career. Her response comes after weeks of intense speculation, both about her alleged connection with Abhishek and the potential strain on his marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Nimrat's straightforward response reflects her commitment to staying grounded despite public scrutiny. The actor, known for her roles in films like The Lunchbox and Airlift, has built a reputation for her strong performances and prefers to keep the focus on her craft. In addressing the rumours, she appears resolute in her intention to stay above conjecture, stating that while speculation is inevitable, it has little relevance to her personal or professional choices. Nimrat's response may not dispel the rumours entirely, but her stance reinforces a boundary that she is determined to maintain, even as speculation about her and Abhishek continues to circulate.