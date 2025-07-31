ETV Bharat / entertainment

No Stars, No Interviews: 5 Unique Strategies That Turned Saiyaara Into Box Office Monster

Hyderabad: In a year flooded with franchise blockbusters and overhyped social media campaigns, Saiyaara has emerged as the most unexpected victory of 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda released on July 18, 2025 and took the box office by storm. With a first-day collection of Rs 21.5 crore and a worldwide gross nearing Rs 400 crore, Saiyaara has become not just a commercial hit but also a cultural phenomenon.

Here is a closer look at five unique factors that have set Saiyaara apart and helped it capture the hearts of millions:

1. No Interviews, No Promotions: A Risk That Paid Off

In an era where aggressive marketing drives everything from film success to viral stardom - Saiyaara defied all conventional norms. The lead pair, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, did not give a single interview or appear on any reality show.

According to producer Akshaye Widhani, this was a conscious call taken early in the campaign. "We didn't want audiences to see the actors on Instagram before seeing them on the big screen," Widhani told a news agency. This old-school approach focused on storytelling and the theatrical experience rather than social media noise, and surprisingly, it worked wonders.

2. The Casting Story: From Stars to Star-Makers

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were originally Mohit Suri's first choice for Saiyaara, and their pairing was fated given their excellent chemistry in Shershaah. But Aditya Chopra had other ideas. According to Suri, the head of YRF was unequivocal in his belief that "the film is about two young, new souls. Let's cast new people."

After a period of hesitation, Suri relented - and the rest was his - or should we say their - story. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda brought a freshness of realism and innocence to the film that the audience instantly connected with.