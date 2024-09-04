ETV Bharat / entertainment

No Relief for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, HC Refuses to Direct CBFC, Release Likely to Be Delayed by Two Weeks

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is likely to face a two-week delay as the Bombay High Court has postponed action due to a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The Bombay HC has noted that the CBFC should consider the objections and make a decision by September 18.

No Relief for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, HC Refuses to Direct CBFC, Release Pushed by Two Weeks (Photo: Film poster)

Mumbai: In a recent development, Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has faced a setback as the Bombay High Court decided not to intervene on Wednesday. The court's decision came in light of a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which has instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review objections to the movie before granting a certification.

Originally slated for release on September 6, the film's premiere has now been delayed by two weeks. The Bombay High Court has mandated that the CBFC address the objections raised against the film and provide a certification by September 18.

The film's producer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking an order for the CBFC to issue a certificate for Emergency, which is directed by Kangana Ranaut. The plea stated that although the CBFC had prepared the certificate, it was withheld due to concerns about potential unrest following the film's release.

On Wednesday, a division bench consisting of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla acknowledged that the certificate was indeed ready but not issued. The bench noted that once the certificate was issued online, the CBFC's claim that it was pending because it was not signed by the chairperson was incorrect.

However, the court observed that it would have instructed the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately if not for the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order. "We know that there is something else happening behind. We don't want to comment on it. The CBFC shall consider the objections and take a decision by September 18," the court remarked.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had addressed petitions from Sikh groups arguing that the film contains scenes that might offend their religious sentiments and could potentially incite unrest. The CBFC had stated that the movie had not yet been certified. Consequently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the CBFC to review the objections from these Sikh groups before certifying the film, and to do so expeditiously.

In response to Zee Entertainment's petition, the Bombay High Court expressed understanding but noted it could not provide relief due to the Madhya Pradesh High Court's directive. "The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we give any relief today, it would be in direct contravention of that order. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us," the bench stated.

As the release date approaches, the biographical drama remains embroiled in controversy. Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, have objected to the film, alleging it misrepresents their community and historical facts. (With PTI inputs)

