No, Coolie Is Not Shelved, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Latest Post with Rajinikanth Shoots down Rumours

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie with Rajinikanth not shelved (Lokesh Kanagaraj X)

Hyderabad: Lokesh Kanagaraj is collaborating with superstar Rajinikanth on a project titled Coolie is known. The film earlier got an official launch with the title teaser amped up by Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack. The grand launch understandably heightened expectations among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the start of filming. Initially scheduled to commence in June, the shoot has been rescheduled for July, with pre-production work progressing smoothly.

However, a recent buzz has sent shockwaves among Rajinikanth's devoted fan base, with speculation suggesting that Coolie has been shelved. This buzz originated from the observation that Lokesh Kanagaraj's social media bio no longer featured the film's title, leading netizens to share screenshots and fuel the speculation.

In reality, the director's bio has simply not been updated to include Coolie, a practice he typically reserves for when a film completes censorship and a release date is locked in. The filmmaker, however, debunked the rumours about Coolie being shelved with his latest social media post. Taking X/Twitter, Lokesh shared a picture with Rajinikanth and wrote, "Look test for #Coolie 🔥On floors from July." Meanwhile, a similar false report surfaced during the production of Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous film, Leo, starring Vijay.

Coolie is expected to be an action-packed drama, boasting an impressive cast, including Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj has promised to unveil a never-before-seen avatar of Rajinikanth in Coolie, and by all accounts, he is well on his way to delivering on that promise. As the project continues to take shape, fans can rest assured that Coolie remains very much on track.

