ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chennai: No New Film Shootings from Nov 1; Tamil Film Producers Resolve to Restructure Industry

Chennai: The Tamil Film Producers Association recently passed a resolution that no new film shootings will take place from November 1st as part of efforts to restructure the Tamil film industry, including issues like the regularisation of salaries of actors. The South Indian Actors Association (SIAA) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) organizations had objected to this.

Following this, an agreement is said to have been reached in the talks held with all stakeholders. Following this, the Producers Association has announced that no new film shooting will take place from November 1st.

In a statement, the Tamil Film Producers Association said, “As the production cost has increased and producers are facing additional financial burden, only the shooting of films that are already started production should be carried out in order to facilitate the restructuring by holding talks with all the associations related to the film industry. We had said that no new films should be started from November 1st.