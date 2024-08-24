'No More Bollywood Vs Tollywood': Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Reacts To Arshad Warsi's 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas

Hyderabad: The controversial comment made by Arshad Warsi, in which he referred to Prabhas as a "joker" regarding his performance in the film Kalki 2898 AD, has sparked significant discussion online. This remark triggered an immediate debate, leading many to criticise the choice of words used by the Bollywood actor. In light of the uproar surrounding the issue, the film's director, Nag Ashwin, has taken to social media to share his perspective.

Nag Ashwin took to his X handle and responded to the ongoing discourse regarding Arshad Warsi's use of the term "joker" for Prabhas's portrayal in Kalki 2898 AD. The director gave a neutral perspective, suggesting that the conversation should not become a debate between Bollywood and Tollywood. However, he did feel that Arshad Warsi could have opted for more suitable words to articulate his thoughts.

The director wrote on X, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2."

Nag Ashwin also urged netizens to refrain from spreading negativity concerning the incident and instead suggested that it might be wise to simply overlook the matter. He emphasised that Prabhas, known for his composed demeanour, would likely not allow such comments to affect him. In another post, he wrote, "Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same..."

Following Arshad Warsi's controversial statements, Vishnu Manchu, the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), sent an open letter to Poonam Dhillon, the president of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA), voicing his disappointment regarding Warsi's remarks about Prabhas.