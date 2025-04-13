ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Longer A SISTER': Sonu Kakkar Declares Family Rift With Siblings Neha And Tony In Shocking Social Media Post

Sonu Kakkar stuns fans by declaring she is cutting ties with her siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar. However, she later deleted the post.

Kakkar Siblings: Neha, Tony, Sonu (Left to Right)
Kakkar Siblings: Neha, Tony, Sonu (Left to Right) (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: In a surprising and emotional message posted on her social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter), singer Sonu Kakkar shocked fans by publicly declaring a split from her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The now-deleted post read: "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

Even though Sonu eventually deleted the post, screenshots went viral through social media sites and discussion forums like Reddit, where users speculated whether the post was a real expression of pain or a publicity stunt. Many fans were confused and unsure about how to respond, while others sent their good wishes in hopes of reconciliation.

Who Are the Kakkars?

Sonu Kakkar, the eldest of the three siblings, emerged onto the music landscape in the early 2000s with her smash hit Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. Her triumphant and culturally rich voice made her a recognised artist, and her contributions to successful tracks like Chhori Chhori, London Thumakda, Ooh La La, and Ye Kasoor had a loyal following.

Tony Kakkar, a singer and composer, caught the audience's attention right away with his youth-oriented songs such as Coca Cola, Dheeme Dheeme and Kurta Pajama.

Neha Kakkar, the most commercially viable and successful of the Kakkar siblings, gained fame for her participation in Indian Idol in 2006. Although she got cut early on, her musical journey moved listeners and sprouted her to who would eventually become one of the most streamed Indian artists with songs such as Second Hand Jawani, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Garmi, and a plethora of mixtapes.

Amid the controversy, an old interview of Sonu Kakkar talking about her sibling bond with Neha and Tony has emerged. "I don't feel sidelined at all. Success comes to everyone who works hard. It came to me as well. I feel successful every day because I stay very happy. The definition of success for me is happiness," she said back then. When asked about comparisons between the siblings, she replied: "I thank the critics who love me so much… I feel so humbled and grateful. Comparing between siblings is something I don't like and don't do at all. We all have our own journeys."

On the role of talent versus luck in the music industry, Sonu gave a grounded take: "Talent is the most important thing, according to me. But it's not just talent, you also need luck. Destiny plays a role too." As of now, neither Neha nor Tony Kakkar has publicly commented on the matter, leaving fans in suspense.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Goes Public With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt At Chinese Festival
  2. Why Ananya Birla Gifted Janhvi Kapoor Car Worth Nearly Rs 5 Crore - And Who Is She
  3. 'This Is Not Indian Idol': Frustrated Fans Ask Neha Kakkar to 'Go Back', Singer Breaks Down at Melbourne Concert

Hyderabad: In a surprising and emotional message posted on her social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter), singer Sonu Kakkar shocked fans by publicly declaring a split from her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The now-deleted post read: "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

Even though Sonu eventually deleted the post, screenshots went viral through social media sites and discussion forums like Reddit, where users speculated whether the post was a real expression of pain or a publicity stunt. Many fans were confused and unsure about how to respond, while others sent their good wishes in hopes of reconciliation.

Who Are the Kakkars?

Sonu Kakkar, the eldest of the three siblings, emerged onto the music landscape in the early 2000s with her smash hit Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. Her triumphant and culturally rich voice made her a recognised artist, and her contributions to successful tracks like Chhori Chhori, London Thumakda, Ooh La La, and Ye Kasoor had a loyal following.

Tony Kakkar, a singer and composer, caught the audience's attention right away with his youth-oriented songs such as Coca Cola, Dheeme Dheeme and Kurta Pajama.

Neha Kakkar, the most commercially viable and successful of the Kakkar siblings, gained fame for her participation in Indian Idol in 2006. Although she got cut early on, her musical journey moved listeners and sprouted her to who would eventually become one of the most streamed Indian artists with songs such as Second Hand Jawani, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Garmi, and a plethora of mixtapes.

Amid the controversy, an old interview of Sonu Kakkar talking about her sibling bond with Neha and Tony has emerged. "I don't feel sidelined at all. Success comes to everyone who works hard. It came to me as well. I feel successful every day because I stay very happy. The definition of success for me is happiness," she said back then. When asked about comparisons between the siblings, she replied: "I thank the critics who love me so much… I feel so humbled and grateful. Comparing between siblings is something I don't like and don't do at all. We all have our own journeys."

On the role of talent versus luck in the music industry, Sonu gave a grounded take: "Talent is the most important thing, according to me. But it's not just talent, you also need luck. Destiny plays a role too." As of now, neither Neha nor Tony Kakkar has publicly commented on the matter, leaving fans in suspense.

Read More

  1. Aamir Khan Goes Public With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt At Chinese Festival
  2. Why Ananya Birla Gifted Janhvi Kapoor Car Worth Nearly Rs 5 Crore - And Who Is She
  3. 'This Is Not Indian Idol': Frustrated Fans Ask Neha Kakkar to 'Go Back', Singer Breaks Down at Melbourne Concert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEHA KAKKARTONY KAKKARENTERTAINMENT NEWSKAKKAR SIBLINGS RIVALRYSINGER SONU KAKKAR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.