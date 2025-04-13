'No Longer A SISTER': Sonu Kakkar Declares Family Rift With Siblings Neha And Tony In Shocking Social Media Post

Hyderabad: In a surprising and emotional message posted on her social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter), singer Sonu Kakkar shocked fans by publicly declaring a split from her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The now-deleted post read: "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

Even though Sonu eventually deleted the post, screenshots went viral through social media sites and discussion forums like Reddit, where users speculated whether the post was a real expression of pain or a publicity stunt. Many fans were confused and unsure about how to respond, while others sent their good wishes in hopes of reconciliation.

Who Are the Kakkars?

Sonu Kakkar, the eldest of the three siblings, emerged onto the music landscape in the early 2000s with her smash hit Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. Her triumphant and culturally rich voice made her a recognised artist, and her contributions to successful tracks like Chhori Chhori, London Thumakda, Ooh La La, and Ye Kasoor had a loyal following.

Tony Kakkar, a singer and composer, caught the audience's attention right away with his youth-oriented songs such as Coca Cola, Dheeme Dheeme and Kurta Pajama.

Neha Kakkar, the most commercially viable and successful of the Kakkar siblings, gained fame for her participation in Indian Idol in 2006. Although she got cut early on, her musical journey moved listeners and sprouted her to who would eventually become one of the most streamed Indian artists with songs such as Second Hand Jawani, Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Garmi, and a plethora of mixtapes.

Amid the controversy, an old interview of Sonu Kakkar talking about her sibling bond with Neha and Tony has emerged. "I don't feel sidelined at all. Success comes to everyone who works hard. It came to me as well. I feel successful every day because I stay very happy. The definition of success for me is happiness," she said back then. When asked about comparisons between the siblings, she replied: "I thank the critics who love me so much… I feel so humbled and grateful. Comparing between siblings is something I don't like and don't do at all. We all have our own journeys."

On the role of talent versus luck in the music industry, Sonu gave a grounded take: "Talent is the most important thing, according to me. But it's not just talent, you also need luck. Destiny plays a role too." As of now, neither Neha nor Tony Kakkar has publicly commented on the matter, leaving fans in suspense.