ETV Bharat / entertainment

Aabeer Gulaal: No Indian Release For Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor Film, Cross-Border Cinema Debate Resurfaces

On September 13, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stepped in to put an end to the rumours. Several media outlets had reported that the romantic drama was set for an Indian theatrical release on September 26. But PIB issued a categorical clarification on social media, writing, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film 'Aabeer Gulaal,' starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."

Hyderabad: The global premiere of Aabeer Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, on September 12 drew attention from audiences worldwide. However, the film has become the subject of controversy in India, not for its story but for the speculation surrounding its release.

The clarification came after reports suggested that the film's Indian distributor had locked in September 26 as a release date. A report stated, "The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) has now decided to release it in India on September 26. They are confident about the film and believe its simple, sweet love story can resonate with audiences here as well."

With PIB's intervention, the confusion has been cleared: the film will not see an Indian release at this stage. But the episode has reignited a larger conversation around cross-border artistic collaborations. Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive banning Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians. They called for "complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry."

The ripple effects were already visible when the songs from Aabeer Gulaal's soundtrack, originally released on Saregama's YouTube channel, were removed despite the label officially holding the music rights.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Aabeer Gulaal tells the story of two wounded souls who discover love and healing in each other's company. The film also features Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.