'No Filters, No Makeup' - Just Shehnaaz Gill In Stunning Red Dress Amid Goa's 'Monsoon Magic'

Shehnaaz Gill shares stunning no-makeup photos from Goa, enjoying the monsoon in a red dress, embracing nature's beauty with no filters and pure charm.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill brought joy to her fans on social media with a delightful new post celebrating the beauty of monsoon. In a series of photographs she shared on Instagram, Shehnaaz is seen enjoying the rains in Goa while wearing a striking red dress. The post, which has already garnered thousands of likes and comments within an hour, has left her fans in awe of her natural charm and effortless beauty.

Sharing the pictures on Tuesday, she wrote in the caption, "Monsoon magic in Goa…Just me, the rain, and a red dress; no filters, no makeup, just me." True to her words, Shehnaaz is seen appearing without makeup, looking naturally beautiful. Wearing a red dress that pops against an equally bright green background, she poses with wet hair, against cloudy skies.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans filled the comment section with red hearts and compliments, explaining how beautiful she looks and how much they admire her confidence. Many appreciated how rare it is to see a celebrity share a real, unedited look in a time when most pictures are carefully edited. "Just you and the beautiful nature of this world @shehnaazgill keep on shining #ShehnaazGill," wrote a fan. "No filters needed when the vibe is this pure. Monsoon + Shehnaaz = Magic unlocked," another commented.

Shehnaaz became famous after being on Bigg Boss 13. Since then, she has built a strong career in entertainment with her music videos, acting in movies, and connecting with fans online.

