'No Excuses': Sara Ali Khan Sweats It out with Janhvi Kapoor, Says Trainer Is 'Killing' Them Both

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is deeply dedicated to fitness, and inspires her fans through her rigorous workout routines. Amid the promotions for her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara's commitment to her workout remains steady. She seamlessly juggles her packed schedule while maintaining her gym routine with professionalism. In her latest video, Sara teamed up with one of her gym buddies Janhvi Kapoor, to deliver a powerful workout session guided by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

Sara took to her Instagram Story on Monday and shared a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen dishing out some major motivation through their intense workout session. Dropping the video, Sara wrote, "No excuses (followed by a cross emoji) No abuses (followed by a checkmark emoji)." She tagged the trainer in her Story and further added, "Killing us @janhvikapoor."

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her role in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a fictional narrative set against the historical backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Inspired by real events, the film narrates a significant passage from India's struggle for independence, honouring renowned figures and lesser-known heroes. It encapsulates the spirit of valour, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination showcased by India's youth during the freedom movement, as highlighted by the film's team.

Helmed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, with a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The movie is set to premiere on an OTT platform on March 21.