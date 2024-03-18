'No Excuses': Sara Ali Khan Sweats It out with Janhvi Kapoor, Says Trainer Is 'Killing' Them Both

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan Hits the Gym with Janhvi Kapoor for Intense Workout Session - Watch

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast who always inspires fans with her hardcore workout regimes. On Monday, Sara teams up with Janhvi Kapoor for a workout session guided by gym trainer Namrata Purohit.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is deeply dedicated to fitness, and inspires her fans through her rigorous workout routines. Amid the promotions for her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara's commitment to her workout remains steady. She seamlessly juggles her packed schedule while maintaining her gym routine with professionalism. In her latest video, Sara teamed up with one of her gym buddies Janhvi Kapoor, to deliver a powerful workout session guided by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit.

Sara took to her Instagram Story on Monday and shared a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen dishing out some major motivation through their intense workout session. Dropping the video, Sara wrote, "No excuses (followed by a cross emoji) No abuses (followed by a checkmark emoji)." She tagged the trainer in her Story and further added, "Killing us @janhvikapoor."

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story
Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her role in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a fictional narrative set against the historical backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Inspired by real events, the film narrates a significant passage from India's struggle for independence, honouring renowned figures and lesser-known heroes. It encapsulates the spirit of valour, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination showcased by India's youth during the freedom movement, as highlighted by the film's team.

Helmed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, with a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The movie is set to premiere on an OTT platform on March 21.

READ MORE

  1. Watch: Sara Ali Khan Rocks the Runway with Confidence, Displaying Burn Marks at LFW 2024
  2. Murder Mubarak X Review: Homi Adajania's Murder Mystery Garners Polarising Reactions
  3. Murder Mubarak Song 'Yaad Aave' Out: Vijay Varma-Sara Ali Khan's Track to Give You Goosebumps

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.