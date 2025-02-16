Nivin Pauly Unveils First Look of Multiverse Manmadhan - India's Groundbreaking Superhero Film

Hyderabad: In an exciting development for the Indian film industry, Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is all set to headline the country's first-ever multiverse superhero movie, Multiverse Manmadhan. The announcement was made by Pauly himself, who took to social media to unveil the first-look poster of the ambitious project. Directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, Multiverse Manmadhan is poised to push the boundaries of fantasy, action, and comedy to new heights.

Nivin Pauly's post on Instagram revealed his excitement for the project. He wrote, "This one hits close to my heart! Thrilled to announce India’s first Multiverse Superhero movie, Multiverse Manmadhan 💥, helmed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar and co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh. Can’t wait to see this wild, fun ride come to life on screen! ❤️ Dadha and Rhesu (Nivin's children), your wish is taking flight-just as you both imagined 😍." The heartfelt message reflects Nivin’s personal connection to the film, adding to the anticipation among his fans.

The movie’s first-look poster hints at a vibrant, psychedelic adventure, with two interdimensional gateways and a caped figure traversing across them. One gateway is filled with chaotic elements like bombs, playing cards, and roller coaster tracks, while the other side presents more tranquil imagery, including an indie dog, a scooter, and a van. The eclectic visuals promise a unique cinematic experience blending diverse worlds and genres.

Multiverse Manmadhan is not only India’s first multiverse superhero film but also a pan-Indian venture that will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The film is currently in its pre-production phase, and Nivin’s fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

In recent years, Nivin Pauly’s career has faced some challenges, with a few of his films not performing well at the box office. However, his cameo performance in Varshangalkku Shesham earned widespread praise, reaffirming his acting prowess. Fans are now hopeful that Multiverse Manmadhan will mark a major comeback for the actor, as it combines his star power with a unique and ambitious concept.