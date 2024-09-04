ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nivin Pauly Accused of Rape: Actor Claims No Knowledge of Complainant and States Case Was Previously Closed

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Nivin Pauly Accused of Rape: Actor Claims No Knowledge of Complainant and States Case Was Previously Closed (Photo: IANS/ ETV Bharat)

Kochi (Kerala): The recent release of the Hema Committee report has set off a series of controversies and allegations in the Malayalam film industry. The report has implicated several individuals, with actor Nivin Pauly now caught in the crossfire. On Tuesday, Nivin was booked for rape based on a complaint by a 40-year-old woman who claims he assaulted her over a year ago in Dubai. Nivin Pauly has denied the charges via a social media post and subsequent press conference. The actor said that he suspects a conspiracy and expressed his determination to fight the case not just for himself but for others who face similar fake allegations.

  • Details of the Allegations

According to an officer from the Oonnukal police station, where the FIR was registered under section 376 of the IPC, there are six accused in this case, including a woman. The complainant alleges that the incident occurred in Dubai over a year ago, but further details have not been disclosed.

  • Nivin Pauly's Response

Shortly after the FIR was filed, Nivin Pauly took to Facebook, declaring the accusations as "entirely untrue." He vowed to prove the allegations baseless and bring those responsible to justice. At a press conference later that evening, he stated, "I don’t know who she is, I have never seen her or spoken to her. This is baseless news and I will go to any extent to prove the charges wrong.”

Pauly also mentioned that about 45 days ago, the police had contacted him regarding the complaint. He reiterated his ignorance of the complainant and claimed that the case was previously closed after he denied the allegations. Speaking to the media at a hurriedly called press conference, the 39-year-old actor also said that such allegations "affect the immediate family."

"There might be a conspiracy behind this... There might be others involved in levelling such allegations (against me). My family is behind me. I first called my mother who said there's nothing to worry. I will fight this case not for me alone, but for all those who are in trouble due to such fake allegations." - Nivin Pauly on rape allegations.

  • Impact on the Industry

The Hema Committee report, released on August 19, exposed troubling instances of harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. The report, which had been pending for five years, officially acknowledged the existence of the casting couch in the industry. Its publication triggered a wave of FIRs against prominent figures, including actor Siddique, who resigned from his AMMA position on August 25, and directors Ranjith Balakrishnan and Mukesh, who were also booked for sexual offenses. The state government has since formed a special investigation team to address these serious allegations.

